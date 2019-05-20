Dear Amy: I recently ended a treasured friendship.

We're both 40, but late bloomers. While I got married and had a baby, she got divorced and bought her first place alone. She began inviting people she'd met over the internet into her home, dating married men and seeming to lose all moral boundaries. She discussed everything in front of my toddler.

I decided that this is not the kind of person that I want to continue a relationship with. Also, I'm raising a child who will look at my friendships for guidance and clues on healthy behavior.

I've highlighted her dangerous behavior and she has stated, repeatedly, that she does not worry about herself at all, does not care if she's harmed, and she does not see how this behavior could affect my family. I have explained to her that I no longer want her in our lives. Still, I miss our friendship. Have I made the right decision?

Amy says: You've laid down non-negotiables — about your friend's morality, no less — and you are experiencing the consequences of your choice. So is she.

It is natural to miss any relationship that ends, even if you end it. If you had continued to tolerate behavior you consider intolerable and ended the friendship later, you might miss this person a little less.

Some people go a little crazy when they find themselves single and living independently. They do dumb and sometimes imprudent or dangerous things.

Your judgments about how your friend is behaving might be prudent and your choice not to involve your young daughter is a sound one, but no one enjoys being judged. She might not miss you as much as you miss her.

You seem to want to influence her in a positive way, but you can't do that if you don't have a relationship. If you had merely distanced yourself, rather than severing the relationship, you might have had a slender relationship to return to, when (or if) she settled down.

House in ill repair

Dear Amy: We live in a middle-class suburban neighborhood. Most of the homes have been improved or at the very least are well maintained.

One house on our block, which is owned by a very nice family that has lived there for many years, has fallen into disrepair and is an eyesore, with a collapsing chimney, gutters filled with debris and plant life, rusted handrails, piles of debris that could house rodents, etc. The family is young and athletic with high school-age children.

Never knowing someone else's finances, we cannot expect major improvements. But is it too little to expect some pride in ownership?

How should neighbors concerned about home values and other quality-of-life issues address this?

Amy says: Your town should have rules regarding property upkeep; research any ordinances to see if they are in violation. Your town's website will have a phone number you can call to report this unkempt property. A ticket or the threat of a fine might inspire this family to at least clean up the outside of their home.

Church groups, youth groups or nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity will also help a homeowner with renovations. Neighbors can also help. It is time-consuming and hard work to take care of a house. But finances don't necessarily dictate how well a family takes care of property.

