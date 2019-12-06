Dear Amy: A few years ago, my partner and I, both artists, moved from Europe to the United States.

We already had close connections and friends in the States. Other friends moved here, and we quickly helped bring all the circles together.

A big falling-out happened with one of our closest friends that involved drugs, weapons and violence (on his part). We completely severed ties. We felt unsafe and threatened, and as aliens on U.S. soil, we couldn’t afford to be brought into anything illegal. It would jeopardize our status.

Our other friends are aware of the situation, and in conversation seem to understand. We’ve never initiated discussions about this, but his issues are hard to miss, so our friends do talk about it.

Despite all that, our friends keep inviting him and us to the same gatherings. We have been opting to NOT attend in order to avoid conflict, but we now feel alienated from our friends. Not attending events separates us from everyone, including a lot of friends we introduced to each other.

We have not been vocal about the reasons for our absence because we do not want to gossip, nor ask to ban anyone, especially a troubled person, from attending.

How should we address this situation? We miss our friends.

Amy says: One obvious thing you should do is to host events, inviting these overlapping circles of people who seem to mean so much to you, excluding the person you need to avoid.

You don’t seem to have disclosed the reason you can’t attend events where this other person is also invited — nor does anyone seem to have asked you. Obviously, if you are asked, tell the truth, without fear of being a gossip. You say that others are aware of this man’s issues, but don’t seem proportionally concerned.

Expanding your circle and inviting new and old friends and fellow artists might help all of you to make a social transition.

Late lunch notice is annoying

Dear Amy: My friend and I often go to lunch together. Her lunch break is between noon and 1 p.m. Lately she has been texting me at around 11:15 asking if I am available for lunch.

That is really cutting it annoyingly close for me. I need more advance notice so that I can plan my work accordingly.

I don’t want to tell my friend what she should do, but would rather use “I” sentences to let her know what my needs are.

How should I phrase my request?

Amy says: This is not the makings of a friendship crisis. You merely need to use your voice and actions to retrain your friend to be more considerate of your time.

If she asks you to join her and it is not convenient, say, “Bummer. I can’t make it today. Unfortunately, most days I need more than a few minutes advance notice.”

And then ... you simply decide not to turn yourself inside out in order to meet her immediate choices. And because she is your friend who wants to spend time with you, she will adjust.

