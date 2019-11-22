Dear Amy: I'm involved in a "friends with benefits" situation with "Steve." We are both in our late 30s.

We tried dating, but he told me that he didn't see long-term potential in me.

We stayed friends with benefits, basically acting like we are dating. I've always had ups and downs with him, mainly involving me reacting in an upset manner.

I resent him, but I also like spending time with him. I recently moved to my current location, and right now he's my only friend.

I get so upset with him. Lately he's been calling me, "Angry Ashley." We've taken breaks from each other before, but one of us has always caved.

Recently, I told him that I needed space. I have been good about not contacting him, but do you think that with enough space he will forget about the way I acted and eventually want to have a relationship with me?

I am good to him, and sometimes he acts like he likes me, too ... we just haven't been talking or spending time with each other. Can I turn this around? I haven't talked to him in four days.

Amy says: Even if you could possibly turn this around, should you?

No.

Don't hope that he will forget about the way you've acted. Promise yourself that you WON'T forget about the way HE'S acted.

If you enjoyed this "friends with benefits" relationship, then keep on keeping on. But you don't enjoy it. "Steve" is not particularly nice to you. He has actually told you that he is not into you, longer-term, and longer term is what you want.

I actually give this guy some points (OK, one point) for honesty. So why don't you believe him?

You should pour your romantic and dramatic energy into this breakup.

Make yourself a wall calendar. Draw a big red X through each day that you are successful in not contacting him. Write yourself daily affirmations in each square. Watch a movie that makes you smile. Listen to Joni Mitchell, Rihanna, Adele and Kelly Clarkson. Join a yoga class. If he contacts you, don't respond. Don't.

Schedule outings and activities that don't involve "Steve." You need to meet new people, have new conversations and find new things to do. With time and TLC, you will reap much greater "benefits" than you had with this relationship.

It's OK to be nice

Dear Amy: A reader thought they might have located a previously unknown cousin after their uncle's death. Why would you suggest that they try to fulfill elements of their uncle's unsigned will, which you presume is not valid?

Amy says: I suggested that if these cousins could verify this person's identity, and if there were photos or material items belonging to their uncle that they could (or wanted to) part with, they should consider doing so.

Just to be nice.

