Dear Amy: I think I just learned the meaning of the word "frenemy."

"Shawna's" personality is aggressive and competitive, with a lightning-quick response to most things I say. She can also be kind and caring.

We share a musical hobby and play the same instrument, which involves driving together to functions. Our paths would cross frequently even if we did not carpool.

My dilemma is this: Any conversation becomes a competition, and the winner is going to be her.

I wish I didn't care, but for some reason Shawna sets me off and I become my worst self. I have boundary issues and in general feel like a doormat, so I don't feel it is healthy for me to allow her to "win" all the time.

What should I do? Roll over every time? Keep competing? It's exhausting.

We had it out once over a minor comment I made (after she behaved badly). As I was walking away, she proceeded to follow me and scream at me (in my home), despite others calmly asking her to stop. The message was: "Do not dare to cross me."

I sent her an e-mail afterward explaining my side of things, but nothing changed.

I do not like myself when I'm aggressive, or when I'm a doormat. Is there another option?

Amy says: Let's start with what you shouldn't do: Lock yourself into a small enclosed space with this volatile she-devil.

I understand that when it comes to "fight or flight," you would rather fight — and win — than flee. But I urge you to consider successful avoidance a victory.

I suggest a simple statement from you, "Life is short. I don't like to be screamed at. So I'm going to take separate transportation to our gigs from now on." There is no need for you to e-mail her — ever — to smooth things over. Avoid any interaction with her.

You two might make beautiful music together. You would be wise to confine your contact to that.

Sad about setback

Dear Amy: I have been working full time as a contract employee in academia. I invested a lot of time and energy into the job.

I interviewed for the permanent position, but I just found out I didn't get it.

I am depressed because it means I will go back to being an adjunct. I will not have health insurance, flex spending, a nice paycheck or a regular schedule.

I am doing my best to carry on, but I feel like a failure.

When I talked to my husband on the phone, he sounded unhappy. He said he's sad I didn't get the job. I told him that he doesn't get to be sad. It is my turn to be sad.

He says his feelings are his feelings, and he feels more pressure now to make sure he doesn't get fired from his job, and that's wearing on him.

Am I wrong to expect him to buck up and be supportive for me while I adjust?

Amy says: I agree that your husband's response wasn't helpful. He may believe that his expression of sadness was framed as empathy, when in fact it made you feel even more let down.

I agree with him, however, that you don't get to manage one another's feelings.

You might have gotten your point across if you had also framed things differently, but this would have been tough to do in the moment. His sadness came across as yet more pressure.

I hope you can get to a point where you can tackle this setback more as a team.

When families experience setbacks, a positive message is: "No matter what, we've got each other's backs."

