Dear Amy: Recently, we hosted a couple as weekend guests. The wife and my wife were friends in college.

I picked them up at the airport on Friday afternoon and brought them to our house, showed them to the guest room, and we all sat down to the dinner that my wife had prepared.

On Saturday, after breakfast they spent the day with some friends of theirs, and returned to our house for another home-cooked meal.

On Sunday, our guests suggested that we go to a nice restaurant for dinner, which we did. During dinner they ordered and drank a $40 bottle of wine. My wife and I don't drink.

When the waiter placed the check on the table, nobody moved for a few seconds. I thought, "Does he expect me to pick that up?" Finally, he said, "Hey, buddy, whaddaya say we split the check?"

I wanted to say, "No, I don't want to split the check. I want you to pay for all the food, the wine, the tip, and the tax," but not wanting to make a scene, I mumbled, "OK."

On Monday, we drove them back to the airport. They thanked us for the weekend, but never sent an e-mail or a thank-you note.

My question is: What are roles and responsibilities of houseguests and hosts?

Amy says: A good houseguest brings a small gift to present to the host upon their arrival. They express interest in their surroundings and enthusiasm for any plans the host has made.

A good houseguest will be tidy, quiet and respectful of the hosts' household schedule.

Yes, they should take the host out for a meal or an outing during their stay and offer to pick up the check.

They should leave their sleeping area tidy (offering to strip the bed), thank the host warmly before they leave, and follow up with a note and/or an enthusiastic phone call when they return home.

That's how guests behave when they want to be invited back (your houseguests quite obviously don't).

You said that you didn't want to make a scene at the restaurant, but stating your own needs, plainly and politely, doesn't qualify as making a scene. At the very least, you could have responded: "How about you pay for your bottle of wine, and we'll split the cost of the food bill."

Dad can express himself

Dear Amy: I was offended by the letter from the reader whose father is expressing his own views on social media — as well as by your response. There is nothing wrong with that! He has the right to express himself however he wants.

Amy says: According to the reader, Dad was insulting and offending people who attempted to respond to his rants. One consequence of that behavior is that others would be both insulted and embarrassed by it.

