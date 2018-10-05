Dear Amy: My son is getting married soon. We are Jewish (though not religious), and my son is marrying a lovely Christian girl (also not religious). They are having a Jewish ceremony with a reformed rabbi as their clergy.

My nephew responded to the invitation that he was not coming “with regrets.” We were told he wouldn’t attend because he’s an Orthodox rabbi (though not practicing) and couldn’t possibly go to a wedding of mixed faith.

How would you handle this?

Amy says: There are ample examples of people of all faiths refusing to attend weddings or other religious ceremonies, for various reasons. And even if there are actual religious reasons or justifications for refusing to witness this marriage, declaring this seems less about living out one’s values, and more about shunning people. This behavior is always about the person doing the excluding, and not about the people being excluded.

It would have been very easy for your nephew to simply send his regrets. Instead, he put the word out that he is actually rejecting their marriage.

There are natural consequences to excluding family members. One consequence is for family members to want to retaliate, or behave as he has. But should you? No. You should be honest: “We heard from your father why you refused to attend your cousin’s wedding, and we want you to know that we are upset.” That’s it. There is some likelihood that he won’t care.

Friend mom’s personal ATM

Dear Amy: My mom has known her best friend “Maxine” for over 30 years.

Even though they work similar jobs with similar pay, Maxine is financially comfortable due to a family inheritance, while Mom struggles to make ends meet because of poor financial decisions.

Whenever they go out, Mom always expects Maxine to pay for both of them. Mom says since Maxine is the one with plenty of money, she should be the one who generously pays for everything. Mom never returns the favor. I’ve told her that it’s not right to expect Maxine to always pay.

Of course, Maxine can be generous with her money if she likes, but I think it’s presumptuous and rude of Mom to treat Maxine like an ATM. What do you think?

Amy says: I think your problem with your mother runs deeper than her relationship with “Maxine.” You obviously believe she has squandered her own earnings; I assume you are worried about her financial future.

Your mother’s relationship with her friend is her business. However, if you are worried that your mom will turn to you as her own personal ATM post-retirement, then this is an important issue. If you want to weigh in on her business, this should be your focus.

