Dear Amy: My mother and younger sister have had a strained relationship since we were kids. They both fall into some pretty toxic behaviors, and refuse to acknowledge or apologize for their intentionally hurtful behavior, instead preferring to view themselves solely as the innocent victim.

Recently, they had another big falling out, and decided to cut each other out of their lives as a result. Both have stated that they're not interested in attempting to reconcile.

My mother told me that both she and my father have decided to write my sister out of their wills. Instead they will be making charitable donations with the money that would originally have gone to her. I wish mom hadn't told me, but now that I bear the burden of knowledge, should I let my sister know?

Amy says: This is one of those dilemmas where it helps to ask yourself, "If I inserted myself into this situation, what good would it do?"

In this case, if you disclosed your parents' decision to your sister, it would only confirm their already established estrangement, likely rendering any future reconciliation impossible.

Given the lifelong challenges between them, you might assume that there is no reconciliation on the horizon. This estrangement might in fact be a relief to both parties. Your parents have every right to do whatever they want with their money, including the remote possibility of changing their minds later.

You should speak to your parents. Tell them, "I wish you hadn't disclosed this to me, but given that you have, I want you both to know that I don't intend to be a go-between. If you want my sister to know about your decision, you should tell her."

A not-so-friendly chat

Dear Amy: My college friend, "Eliza," recently moved to a new city. I connected her to my dear childhood friend, "Lexie." The two women had met numerous times so I thought it would be nice for Eliza to have someone to show her around the new city.

I saw Lexie recently and she told me something Eliza said that really hurt her feelings. She took Eliza to brunch and offered to show her some of her favorite places around the city to meet new people.

Eliza said she couldn't do what Lexie does: i.e. she couldn't go home with random strangers and sleep with them. What a horrible thing to say!

I'm so embarrassed that my friend would say this, and I'm sad that Lexie had to hear it.

Should I say something to Eliza? Should I end my friendship with her for such an awful comment?

Amy says: When you set up two people for meeting and possible friendship, you're taking a bit of a social risk. It's not a hugely high-stakes risk, but it is a thoughtful act, and you have a personal interest in the outcome.

The friendship between "Eliza" and "Lexie" is obviously a nonstarter because of Eliza's rudeness. Lexie can handle herself in the unlikely event that Eliza seeks her out for continuing friendship.

Yes, this sort of rudeness toward an old friend would be a friendship-interrupter, if not a friendship-ender. Did Eliza think she was joking when she made this comment? Was there something about the context of the comment that might explain or excuse it?

Without making too many assumptions ahead of time, you should ask her. You can then choose to accept or reject her explanation, and then make your own choice about moving forward in friendship.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_Endnote">

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@ amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy Facebook: @ADickinsonDaily.