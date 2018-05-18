Dear Amy: My wife and I are expecting our first child. Thankfully, both sets of our parents are active in our lives. However, my mother is a smoker and I am concerned for our child’s health.

While she would never smoke around the baby, there is growing concern about the safety of “third-hand smoke” — a child inhaling toxins from the home, clothing or car of a smoker.

I do not believe my mother will stop smoking in her lifetime. Cutting her off from the baby would be cruel and ruinous for our relationship. However, concern for my son makes me nervous about allowing her to babysit, or even hold him.

Amy says: According to the Mayo Clinic (mayoclinic.org), “Third-hand smoke clings to clothes, furniture, drapes, walls, bedding, carpets, dust, vehicles and other surfaces long after smoking has stopped. ... Children and nonsmoking adults might be at risk of tobacco-related health problems when they inhale, swallow or touch substances containing third-hand smoke. Infants and young children might have increased exposure to third-hand smoke due to their tendency to mouth objects and touch affected surfaces.”

You are wise to accept that your mother is a smoker, and that this is simply a fact, and you are powerless to force her to stop.

Share this information with your mother, and be honest with her about your concerns. Don’t present this as a nonnegotiable, but more as a problem that you can mitigate together.

She should be willing to change her smoking habits (i.e. always smoke outside), and to have the interior of her house thoroughly cleaned. She should wear a jacket or shirt over her clothes when she smokes, and remove it before she comes inside. Trust her to do the right thing, and don’t limit her contact with your baby. Babies have a wonderful way of bringing their grandparents toward new levels of awareness, love and sacrifice; I hope this happens in your family.

Three cheers for stepparents

Dear Amy: I’m responding to the ongoing discussion of the role that stepparents can play in the lives of grandchildren.

In 1993, I was widowed at age 47, with a 12-year-old son.

A number of years later, on a teacher/student exchange with a Russian school, I met my current wife.

My mother-in-law from my first marriage had always been in close contact with my son, and she took to my new stepchildren (whose early explorations in English were tentative at best) as if they were her own. She observed their birthdays and Christmas, and also actively worked at knowing them as people.

She is gone now, but I will always be grateful for her efforts to reach out to all of my blended family.

Amy says: This story is a testament to your mother-in-law, who lost a daughter, and later made loving room in her heart and gained a new family. This is beautiful and inspiring. Thank you.

