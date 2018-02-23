Dear Amy: I'm being excluded from a project at work and it's been very difficult for me to cope. I'm wondering if I am overreacting.

I work on a team of six artists: four production artists (myself included) and two lead artists. We usually work very closely together. This project has a ton of work for everyone except one person, and that person is me.

My team is consumed with this project. They have meetings, and I'm left sitting by myself. They have their own dedicated chat and they have discussions, make team announcements and have in-jokes, all of which I am not privy to. They're learning, getting experience and bonding as a team while I am excluded.

Meanwhile, the work I've been assigned is not related to my job description.

I asked the supervisor if I could work on the team project, and he said no. I asked my teammates if there was anything they needed help with and was met with silence.

I try to be rational and think positively, but every day it gets more difficult as I feel more excluded and less valuable.

Have my team leads failed in how they've handled this project? Should they have found something for me to do, or at least allowed me to be privy to the information about the project? Am I being oversensitive? Should I tell my leads how this has made me feel? Or should I just suck it up and stay quiet? What can I do to be more proactive?

At this point, I'm not sure what's valid or appropriate. I don't want to be seen as emotional or not a team player, but I cannot deny that it has greatly upset me.

It is very difficult to watch my entire team work on something without me.

Amy says: The way you describe your situation, you are being deliberately excluded from this team project. You appealed to your supervisor, who has also denied you access. Yes, this seems shortsighted on their part, because inspiration comes from many quarters.

Because of the lack of information and communication regarding why you've been excluded, you should assume your skill level does not match that of the other team members. Your current assignment is another clue that you might need more training. You could ask for an explanation about why you've been left behind, but don't bother telling anyone how this makes you feel.

You might be able to turn this pile of lemons into lemonade if you can muster up the fortitude and determination to leave your emotion about this behind, and simply commit to improving your skills. You should also look for a different job.

In-law dynamics

Dear Amy: You get so many questions about the difficult relationships between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law that I often wonder: Do you ever hear from daughters-in-law who were nasty to their mothers-in-law, and now they are mothers-in-law, themselves?

Do daughters-in-law look back and regret their behavior?

Amy says: I don't think I have ever seen such an admission from a daughter-in-law, but I'd certainly be interested in exploring this very special dynamic.

I got very lucky with my (two) mothers-in-law. Both women were very different from each other — and from me — but they both handled the relationship in a way that inspired my respect.

I also assume the fact that I was afraid of them helped to keep me in line until I got to know them.

I will share readers' words of wisdom from each side of this relationship.

Send Ask Amy questions to Amy Dickinson at

askamy@amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy.