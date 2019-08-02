Dear Amy: I was in a two-year relationship with “Tiffany” that ended over a year ago. I created a dishonest situation and take full responsibility for my actions and continue to feel horrible.

After the breakup, we didn’t talk for a month. When we did meet up to talk, she asked me to help her and her children move 1,500 miles away. I obliged. But since the move, I have tried to move on.

Tiffany has often asked why I don’t talk to her much and why I’ve kept our conversations short. I usually reply that I’m busy (most of the time, I am).

Am I obligated to keep this friendship going? I don’t want to hurt her again, but feel like if I don’t respond she will become upset and depressed. I want to move on to get past my own mistakes without hurting her in the process.

Amy says: So, you take responsibility for being dishonest toward “Tiffany,” and for causing the breakup.

Now it seems that you feel obligated to do whatever Tiffany asks. Tiffany may be trying to take advantage of your guilt, but it’s hard to tell, since she also is acting like there is an assumption of friendship.

Regardless, Tiffany did not carry you out of a burning building. She merely let you betray and break up with her. Your guilt should not translate into a lifetime of obligations. I take it that you don’t want to continue in any kind of friendship. So ... you’re going to have to break up with Tiffany again. Only this time, you’re going to have to go all-in: “Tiffany, the reason I don’t communicate much with you is because I have emotionally moved on from our relationship. I continue to feel terrible about my behavior. You did nothing to deserve that. I want to be honest with you. But I don’t want to continue our friendship.”

Be honest, be kind, but do not string her along.

Violating vows a deal-breaker

Dear Amy: A close friend of mine is dating a married man, “Wendell,” whose wife is in a nursing home. I am not comfortable with this. I believe in adhering to your marriage vows. She includes him in all of our friends’ group activities. What’s the best way to navigate this?

Amy says: Your gripe seems to be primarily with “Wendell.” He is the person violating the marriage vows that are so important to you. Your friend is a party to his behavior, but he is ultimately responsible for it. If you feel the need to exclude him for this reason, and you feel he deserves an explanation, then tell him. You don’t seem to know him — or have insight into his situation. I would feel uncomfortable judging someone so harshly, unless you had walked in his shoes or at least made an effort to understand the circumstances.

You have to live by your own standards; it is not always wise, or kind, to insist that others must.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_Endnote">

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.