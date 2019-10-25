Dear Amy: I'm 88, live alone and am independent. Can family members restrict my wine consumption (mainly to sleep), just because a doctor says it might cause a liver problem someday?

I have never had a car accident. I prefer not to drive but I do drive a little, to pick up groceries. Should I see a lawyer?

Amy says: You have the legal right to harm yourself with alcohol, although dying of liver disease is quite painful.

You don't say how your family knows how much wine you consume, or how they could restrict the amount you drink. Buy my take is that unless your family members are exceptionally controlling, your drinking has caused problems for them. I'm going to assume they are not overly controlling because you live alone and still drive. (If they were, they would try to control other aspects of your life.)

I also assume that they are worried about your health and safety.

In addition to possible liver damage, alcohol actually disrupts a person's sleep patterns. Alcohol could interact with medication and inhibit your balance and significantly increase your risk of falling.

Generally, when people get defensive about their drinking, it is because they are pushing back against the possibility of admitting to having a problem.

If your kids asked me, I'd suggest that they attend Al-Anon meetings (al-anon.org) as a way to manage their stress over your drinking.

Mom financially enabling

Dear Amy: My daughter is 30, lives about seven hours from us and works full time. Her stepfather and I visit at least once a year, and she visits us on holidays and special days.

When we visit we stay in an Airbnb. While we are there, we take her out for meals. She calls me several times a week, and I feel like our relationship is close.

Months ago, she indicated she was going to make her favorite meal for us. Then she said she wanted me to pay for the groceries. This felt like a slap in the face.

Her father and I paid for her undergraduate degree and subsidized her while she earned her graduate degree.

I also recently gave her a large sum of money to pay off most of her graduate degree debt.

I was speechless when she said she wanted us to buy the groceries but told her, "Well, we can just go out to eat."

She then texted me about how excited she is for our visit. Should I tell her I'm hurt by this selfish behavior or let it go?

Amy says: Why does your daughter get to say exactly what she wants, but you don't get to respond honestly?

Ask her, "Are you hurting financially? Honestly, at this stage of your life, I am bewildered, and I believe you should be embarrassed, by asking us to pay for groceries for one meal during our visit."

I do believe you have enabled this behavior. And now you will have to find a way to rebalance your relationship so that she can start to behave like a grown-up.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_Endnote">

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.