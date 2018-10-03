Dear Amy: A man just messaged me on Facebook, telling me he's been trying to contact my mother. He says that he is her half-brother, and that he is trying to get information about his father (my grandfather), who died over 10 years ago. He asked me to pass along the message.

My grandmother (who is still living) recently confessed to me that she believed my grandfather was unfaithful to her. I don't believe my mother and her brother are aware of their father's infidelity. And I don't think anyone, besides me, is aware of this half-brother's existence.

I understand his desire to find out about his family, but I also think what he's asking of me is inappropriate. I may no longer be a child (I'm in my 20s), but he's left me to deal with a moral quandary that will shake the foundations of my entire family, with possible legal ramifications (contested will or family trust).

I don't know whom to talk to. Any other adult who knows my family would have the same moral dilemma.

Amy says: You seem to feel that this situation has put you in the position of being a secret holder for your family. But what gives you the right to hold onto this information?

And do you actually imagine that in this era of DNA testing, data sharing and social media penetration this man won't eventually locate and contact your mother (or your uncle, or your grandmother) anyway?

I don't mean to diminish the shock of this, but my informal study of this issue is that family members being contacted by unknown siblings often fear that this contact will lead to trouble, but in actuality it seems to lead to a neutral result or — in many cases — a good one.

Your grandmother has told you about this suspected infidelity. Share this message with your mother. Tell her, "Mom, this is hard for me to discuss with you, but ..." and pass along the man's message. Understand that she'll want time to absorb this and decide what to do.

Do not feel rushed to respond to the man. You will say either: "I'm sorry, but I'm not willing to be a go-between" or, "I passed along your message, and my mother will contact you when she is ready."

Take a hike

Dear Amy: My wife is an outdoor enthusiast who loves to hike. I enjoy it as well, but have some health issues that limit me to shorter hikes.

Recently, she has reconnected with an old college friend. I've met him and his wife a few times. The few times we've gotten together, the other three always want to go for an extended hike that is too difficult for me, so I'm left to sit at home by myself.

I feel this is incredibly rude. My wife says that just because I can't join in is no reason for the rest of them to not do what they want to do.

When you are with a group, you should find activities that all can do without excluding someone.

I don't really know her friends well, and what would be a good opportunity to get to know them better is wasted while I sit at home alone. What do you think?

Amy says: Of course, you should all compromise on some activities when you're together — but I believe the avid hikers should be free to engage in their pursuit.

You can be generous toward them, or you can sit home and sulk. You choose.

You could go part way with the group, and then return to wherever you are staying to prepare a good meal for the rest of the hikers when they get back.

Send Ask Amy questions to askamy@amydickinson.com.