Dear Amy: My 10-year-old daughter has a school-sponsored daddy/daughter dance coming up, and she has told me it is her year to take her stepfather.

Since her mother and I divorced seven years ago, her mother has done everything possible to convince our children that I am replaceable, including pressuring our daughter to go to this dance with her stepfather rather than me.

My ex and I share custody. I go to this dance only if my custody overlaps. It has the past several years, and it does this year, too, so I was expecting to attend.

Should I take the high road and support my daughter’s choice, even though I know it is being made under duress? Should I volunteer so we can have one dance together? This really hurts.

Amy says: Regardless of your ex-wife’s attitude toward you, your daughter does have a stepfather, and you should respect that he is one of her parents.

He is not her primary dad — you are. But if he is good to her and if she is fond of him, then you should be brave enough to encourage this relationship. The more supportive and engaged men she has in her corner, the stronger and confident she will be in her own relationships.

Given how attached you are to this event, you can imagine it was hard for her to convey her decision to you. Respect it. No, do not volunteer to chaperone. Your presence could make this already formidable challenge unbearable for her. Tell your daughter to have a good time, and look forward to next year.

Adult child may not be his

Dear Amy: I am reaching an end-stage of life. I have multiple children and grandchildren who are adults.

Many years ago, I became aware through a drunken confession that my wife, now deceased, had an affair. She became pregnant and bore a child who could have been the child of the other man, or my child. From appearances, I suspect the other man is the father.

I feel certain that if I am not the father, sometime in the future DNA testing will reveal that fact. I’ve always treated this child as my own, therefore the truth may be upsetting to many of my family.

Should I broach this with my child while I can supply information and reassurances, or let the future play out?

Amy says: You should lovingly tell your child the truth. Assure him or her that he or she is and always will be your child, and that you love him or her as only a father can.

There is some likelihood that this child may have perceived differences with siblings over the years, and wondered where these differences originated. Encourage your child to pursue this as much — or as little — as he or she chooses, and reassure him or her you are there, every step of the way. The genetic information alone would probably make this worth pursuing.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at

askamy@amydickinson.com.