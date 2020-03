Dear Amy: My brother recently fathered a child.

I love the baby, my brother and the woman he is with. Except, it isn't one woman. It's never just one woman.

My family and I usually grow attached to the primary woman he's with, only to have them hate us in the end because they find out about his cheating and we "never told them."

I don't want that to happen with the mother of this baby, but how do I approach this?

On one hand, I say something to the poor girl and I break my brother's trust.

On the other, if I don't say anything, I break her trust.

Either way, it seems I'm stuck in a tidal wave of drama. Is there a way I can at least lessen the storm?

Amy says: You see this as a matter of trust-breaking — or perhaps the other principals involved gaslight you into believing that you have a duty to either keep or disclose secrets. You are not in charge of policing your adult brother. You don't owe it to either party to tell — or lie.

You have to imagine that the women your brother chooses must have some awareness of his womanizing, because — presumably — he is cheating on someone else when he takes up with them.

Because there is a baby in the picture, the stakes are different now, and you might give your wonderful brother a "heads up" by telling him, "I just want you to know that the next time I find out you're cheating, I'm not going to keep your secret for you." You could also say to the woman, "My brother has a history of cheating on his partners. I hope he behaves differently with you."

Unfortunately, this does not keep you out of the tidal wave of drama — it means you would be surfing on the first wave. And, I assure you, if you tell a woman your brother is cheating on her, she could find a way to blame you (or "hate" you), anyway.

Plant your family flag with this baby, and assume that at some point your brother will cheat. If you want (or feel forced) to declare your loyalty in order to maintain a close relationship with the child and its mother, you might say to him, "Um ... this time, I choose her."

Wedding too big

Dear Amy: A few months ago, I offered to my 45-year-old niece our home for her wedding. This will be her third wedding and his second.

What I thought was going to be an afternoon ceremony with 50 attendees has turned into an evening ceremony with 90, followed by an outdoor party with a DJ and loud music into the wee hours.

While we would be issued an event permit, we will not be permitted to have a DJ play past 9 p.m. That hasn't phased my niece, who asked, "What would the police do, arrest me?" I told her at the very least they would cite my husband and me for noise violation.

We also have limited parking on our road. We can accommodate eight to 10 vehicles, but if 70 people show up, there will probably be 35 cars.

I discussed this all with our town's police chief (who issues the permits) and he said he would be happy to do a walk-through with all of us.

Then there is the issue of porta-potty rental, the use of our small kitchen by the catering staff, etc.

The obvious answer here is to tell my niece and her fiancé that they will have to make other plans. Can you suggest how to do that?

Amy says: Double-check your insurance policy. And then say, "I blame myself for not communicating this more emphatically earlier, but your wedding has outgrown our ability to host it. I think you'll have to find a professional event space."

Do not delay. Do this now.

