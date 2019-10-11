Dear Amy: I have a 30-year-old niece with an 8-year-old son. She has done a wonderful job raising him alone. (Her fiancé died when she was pregnant.)

I decided to start a savings account for my niece’s son so that he can have a start in life after he graduates. I asked my niece for his Social Security number to start the account but she did not want to give it me, so she opened the account in her name.

I’ve been putting in money every month for the last year. I get a receipt from the bank noting the deposit and account balance. When I recently made a deposit, I was disappointed to find out that the mother took out everything except $50.

That night she and her son came over. I mentioned that I noticed most of the money was gone. I asked her what she and her son were using it for. She asked me how I knew, and I told her that whenever I make a deposit, I’m notified of the balance.

How should I proceed? I want to continue to support my great-nephew.

Amy says: Your niece knowingly took money designated for her son. Let that sink in. You both seem naive about money — she obviously believed she could take money without you realizing it, and you believed you could put money into an account which she would have access to and it would stay there.

Does she need money to help support her son? Would you like to contribute to this family’s support now instead? That’s something for you to decide.

If you want to designate savings for your great-nephew, the least complicated way to do this would be to set up an account linked to your own. You would have total control over the account, and it would be in your name. You could turn the money over to your great-nephew whenever you choose, or designate this amount to go to him in your will. Do some research and talk to your banker. His mom cannot handle the temptation, so you should leave her out of the equation.

Barefoot in the workplace

Dear Amy: What do you think about a high-level (female) attorney going barefoot at a work function? This included her time at the podium greeting us as a group and telling us (her employees, essentially) how much our work, including our professionalism, is appreciated.

I would be interested in your thoughts.

Amy says: If this professional function was held outdoors, I could almost see this barefoot thing as being part of the vibe, even though I (personally) have an aversion to looking at feet — even my own.

At the very least, this attorney could have worked her shoelessness into her talk. Something about trust, vulnerability, or the freedom of being authentically yourself, regardless of where you are.

This is so unusual that if there was a Q&A after her talk, you would have been justified in asking, “Would you mind telling us why you aren’t wearing shoes?”

