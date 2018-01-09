TOKYO — Global shares were mostly higher on Tuesday, cheered by the upbeat mood on Wall Street and hopes for a robust U.S. economy.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,504.55, while Germany's DAX gained 0.1 percent to 13,387.07 in early trading. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent at 2,510.23. U.S. shares were set for gains with Dow futures up nearly 0.2 percent at 25,290 and S&P 500 futures up less than 0.1 percent, at 2,748.00.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.6 percent to finish at 23,849.99. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1 percent to 6,135.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.4 percent to 31,011.41, while the Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1 percent to 3,413.90. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1 percent to 2,510.23. Shares in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose to a record high close for a fifth straight session on Monday, gaining 0.2 percent to 2,747.71. The last time the index led off a year with more consecutive gains was in 2010, when it had six. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.1 percent to 25,283.00 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3 percent to 7,157.39.

THE QUOTE: "A continuation of Monday's bullish glow looks set for Asian markets into Tuesday with few data points to observe," says Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

KOREAS: The region is closely watching talks between delegates from North Korea and South Korea, the first such dialogue in two years. North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The meeting followed a push by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for improved ties with the South after a year of elevated tensions over Pyongyang's expanding nuclear and missile programs.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.93 yen from 113.13 yen late Monday. The euro fell to $1.1935 from $1.2032.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 37 cents to $62.10 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 29 cents to settle at $61.73 per barrel Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 26 cents to $68.04 per barrel.

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama