– Ashley Grimm, vice chair of the city's Human Rights Commission, announced Thursday that she is running to represent West Duluth on the St. Louis County Board.

"I am running to ensure strong representation for our families in Duluth's western neighborhoods," Grimm said in a news release. "I bring a history of advocacy and policy building that is deeply informed by my direct-service work supporting families struggling to get their basic needs met."

Grimm also manages the family and employment programming at Duluth's Damiano Center, which offers a variety of free services to locals in need.

The county's Third District seat is currently filled by Beth Olson, who announced last month that she would not seek re-election in the fall. Olson, the only woman currently serving on the County Board, said in a Facebook post last week that she would support Grimm's bid.

"She will bring the needed perspectives to build on our positive progress tackling issues such as opioid addiction, high and disparate out of home placement numbers and the changing landscape of corrections," Olson wrote.

Former Duluth City Council President Noah Hobbs has also announced plans to run for the seat Olson will vacate in January 2021. Three additional spots on the County Board will be up for re-election in the fall.