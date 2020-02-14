NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ahsan Asadullah had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb defeated NJIT 77-63 on Thursday night.
KJ Johnson had 12 points and six rebounds for Lipscomb (11-14, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones added 11 points. Michael Buckland had 11 points.
Zach Cooks had 22 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Highlanders (7-17, 4-7), who have lost four in a row. Reilly Walsh added 15 points. Souleymane Diakite had 11 points and seven rebounds.
NJIT defeated Lipscomb 75-57 on Jan. 16.
Lipscomb plays Florida Gulf Coast at home on Saturday. NJIT plays at Liberty on Saturday.
