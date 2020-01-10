NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ahsan Asadullah had 28 points plus 11 rebounds and seven assists as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State 85-73 on Thursday night.
Michael Buckland added 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons.
Parker Hazen had 10 rebounds for Lipscomb (7-9, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).
Lipscomb posted a season-high 20 assists.
Jamie Lewis had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (1-15, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Tyler Hooker added 24 points and Ugo Obineke had 10.
Lipscomb matches up against North Alabama at home on Saturday. Kennesaw State faces Florida Gulf Coast on the road next Thursday.
