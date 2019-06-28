People have long judged each other for the firmness — or lack thereof — of a handshake. A strong grip generally conveys confidence, while a limp grip sometimes comes across as disengaged.

But recent studies indicate that grip strength can reveal far more than your personality; it can serve as a window into how healthy you are. And as you age, experts say, your grip strength can be a measure for how likely you are to develop and survive diseases such as cancer, heart disease and more.

Experts say that handgrip strength works as a stand-in for measuring general body strength and muscle mass, which declines with age.

"It's not a perfect measure of overall muscle strength, but a good one," said Stuart Gray, lecturer in exercise and metabolic health at the University of Glasgow's Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences who focuses on age-related loss of muscle mass.

Gray was one of the co-authors of a 2018 study that found handgrip strength was "strongly associated with a wide range of adverse health outcomes." The research found an association between lower grip strength and higher incidence of cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and various types of cancer, including colorectal, lung and breast.

The study used information from 500,000 people ages 40 to 69 who enrolled in the U.K. Biobank, which collects data to investigate genetic, nutrition, environment and other factors affecting health.

"We knew that lower muscle strength is linked to higher morbidity," Gray said, "but we think it has an underappreciated role in health. We wanted to probe this more deeply in a large cohort of people to see if it was associated with more conditions."

To measure grip strength, researchers use a simple device called a dynamometer. Subjects squeeze it to reveal the amount of force applied.

"Muscle strength is an indicator of your ability to withstand diseases" said Dr. Darryl Leong, a cardiologist with the Population Health Research Institute at Hamilton Health Sciences and McMaster University in Canada. "When you are stronger and you become ill, you have reserves that you can draw on to help fight the disease. Without muscle strength, your odds are significantly poorer."

Becoming frail is often considered an inevitable part of aging. With this research, Leong said, "We challenge this belief because we have observed many younger adults who are frail and many older adults who are not."

Leong is leading an ongoing study of about 142,000 people in 17 countries that uses their grip strength to evaluate the likelihood of heart attack, stroke or death from cardiovascular disease. His research suggests that for each 11-pound decrease in grip strength there is a 16% higher risk of dying from any cause, a 17% risk of dying from heart disease, a 9% higher risk of stroke and a 7% higher risk of heart attack.

"We need to understand the ingredients that lead to successful aging with preservation of strength," he said. "We hope that a successful approach to preserving muscle strength will lead to a reduced risk of death and disability."

More research is needed to determine whether having a stronger grip makes people healthier or if healthier people tend to have stronger grips. Meanwhile, Leong said, a healthy diet and exercise remain the best approach to healthy aging.