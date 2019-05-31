EL PASO, Texas — U.S. authorities are overstretched and overwhelmed by an unprecedented surge of Central American families arriving at the southern border.
It is against that backdrop that President Donald Trump threatened this week to slap tariffs on goods from Mexico unless it cracks down on the flow of migrants.
On Wednesday, for example, Border Patrol agents near downtown El Paso, Texas, encountered a group of 1,036 migrants who had entered the country illegally — the biggest cluster the agency has ever seen.
At one point in May, a government holding cell designed for 35 migrants was crammed with 155.
And six children have died in U.S. custody since September, three in the past month.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
As Trump threatens tariffs, migrant families keep coming
On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents near downtown El Paso encountered a group of 1,036 migrants who had entered the country illegally — the biggest cluster the agency has ever seen. At one point in May, a holding cell designed for 35 migrants was crammed with 155. Six children have died in U.S. custody since September, three in the past month.
National
Illinois poised to be 11th state to legalize marijuana use
Illinois is likely to become the 11th state to allow small amounts of marijuana for recreational use after the Democratic-controlled House on Friday sent a legalization plan to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who campaigned on the issue.
Business
New Minnesota law should make filing taxes simpler, cheaper
In rare agreement, both Republicans, Democrats praised the new measure.
National
Trump to award Medal of Freedom to conservative economist
President Donald Trump is set to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer.
National
Trump to make 2020 bid official - again - at Florida rally
President Donald Trump says he will be announcing his reelection campaign next month in Orlando, Florida.