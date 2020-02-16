– One by one, the women shook, cried, stammered and struggled to recount the horrors they said Harvey Weinstein inflicted upon them.

Annabella Sciorra wept as she told jurors the mogul had barged through her front door and forced her onto a bed. Mimi Haley hung her head as she recalled a night when she didn't want to have sex with Weinstein, but simply "laid there" out of a fear that she couldn't escape someone who physically dwarfed and overpowered her.

Jessica Mann, exhausted by her marathon testimony about a tumultuous and complex relationship with Weinstein, had to be helped from the stand as she sobbed between panicked breaths.

During three weeks of testimony, the former Hollywood titan sat in relative silence. He scribbled on a notepad or stared at the jury as his attorneys scrutinized each accuser's motives and behavior, confronting them with cordial e-mails they wrote to Weinstein while trying to recast each woman's account as nothing more than an edited version of a consensual affair.

When a jury of seven men and five women convene Tuesday to decide Weinstein's fate, experts say they will have to determine which framing of the case they will follow: The tearful words the accusers delivered, the praise-heavy missives they later sent to Weinstein calling him a "genius" or seeking his help finding work — or the prosecution's assertion that both conditions can exist at the same time.

In her closing arguments Friday, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told the jury that Weinstein had underestimated his accusers. "He made sure he had contact with the people he was worried about as a little check to make sure that one day, they wouldn't walk out from the shadows and call him exactly what he was: an abusive rapist," she said. "He was wrong."

Weinstein

The prosecution's final argument was designed to undercut the seeds of doubt painstakingly planted by Weinstein's attorneys. They repeatedly seized on the fact that Haley and Mann kept in contact with Weinstein after their alleged assaults, while also insisting the women were not victims, but opportunists seeking connections and acting roles.

Illuzzi-Orbon made the point that rape can occur within otherwise consensual and committed relationships. Even still, the accusers' continued communication with Weinstein — coupled with gaps in their testimony about dates and times of the attacks — could sway the jury toward an acquittal, legal experts say.

"I think the most important part is the e-mails … that's tough to refute at that moment. They were saying something other than what they were saying now," said Dmitriy Shakhnevich, a criminal defense attorney who now teaches at the John Jay School of Criminal Justice in Manhattan.

To overcome that correspondence, Shakhnevich said prosecutors will have to hope jurors focus on the testimony of forensic psychologist Barbara Ziv, who attempted to knock down so-called rape myths — including the notions that victims always fight back against their rapists, or that the truthfulness of a rape allegation can be evaluated by how an accuser behaves afterward.

Mann's consensual sexual interactions with Weinstein after the alleged attack may be a sticking point for one or more jurors, said Wendy Murphy, a professor of sexual violence law at New England Law in Boston and a former sex crimes prosecutor.

Even when the laws around rape are clear and the evidence is powerful, she said, there may be jurors who will "have a tough time valuing what happened to that woman's body as a serious enough cry to warrant a criminal conviction" because of a "historic disrespect for women in this country, and rape victims in particular."

Illuzzi-Orbon said that Weinstein kept in contact with his victims in order to control and isolate them. The Miramax co-founder dangled roles in front of his accusers, she said, some of whom were trying to establish their acting careers.

In all, more than 90 women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against Weinstein.