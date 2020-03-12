The St. Paul teachers strike will enter a third day on Thursday — still without a date set for the resumption of talks.

But at a Wednesday news briefing, Kevin Burns, a district spokesman, said the school system soon could have something new to bring to the bargaining table.

“There is work going on even this afternoon to get to that point,” he said.

Educators continued to picket across the city, and for a second consecutive day, they also marched and rallied — this time downtown. Standing in the back of a truck outside City Hall, State Auditor Julie Blaha summoned her experience as a math teacher to challenge district claims that it could not afford the union’s proposals.

“As someone who works at numbers and budgets all day, they’ve got the money,” she said to cheers.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators is striking over demands for additional mental health and multilingual supports, as well as more people to work with special-education students. Superintendent Joe Gothard has put the cost of the proposals, which also include wage increases, at more than $50 million.

Kelly Noltner, left, a third-grade teacher, and Caroline Stein, a pre-K teacher, both from Maxfield Elementary School, tried to get trucks to honk from the Victoria Street bridge.

“We have limited resources and we need to place new investments where they are needed most,” Burns reiterated Wednesday.

To brace for a potential revenue hit caused by a lengthy strike, the district has sent more than 2,000 notices to non-SPFE employees saying they could be laid off if the strike stretches on. Among them are teaching assistants — a group that includes many low-income people who have fought hard in the past to raise their pay.

Burns said that the notices were a contract requirement; that no decisions had been made about who would be laid off; and that no group of employees were being singled out.

Earlier in the day, Nick Faber, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators, said that the union was heartened by community support around its proposals. He added that on Tuesday, the strike’s first day, 87 % of union members took to the picket lines.

He also called upon the district to return to mediation.

Burns, however, said it is not that easy. One or both sides now must bring forward something substantial, “something new and different,” Burns said, to trigger a resumption of talks.

The Bureau of Mediation Services did not respond Wednesday to a request for information.

Options, but not for all

On Thursday, the district will open seven “Kid Space” sites giving elementary students a safe place to go between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Busing is available, and advance registration required. For more information, go to spps.org/kidspace.

Nancy Bitenc, a district parent, said Kid Space wasn’t an option for her younger son, who is autistic.

The district, she said, isn’t offering the services he needs during the strike.

“There’s probably hundreds of parents just like me,” Bitenc added. “We don’t have any other option besides staying home.”

Staff writer Emma Nelson contributed to this report.