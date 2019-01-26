As the dangerous cold continued Saturday, Minnesotans prepared for another blast expected to arrive late Sunday — one of the biggest snowstorms of the season, at least in the Twin Cities.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for much of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, including the Twin Cities area. Snow totaling 5 to 9 inches is expected starting Sunday afternoon into Monday, with blowing snow and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Saturday’s metro area high is expected to be about 11 under mostly cloudy skies, with windchill values as low as 17 below, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. Light snow was falling in the Twin Cities and south-central Minnesota on Saturday morning, but less than an inch of accumulation was expected.

Come Sunday, the snowfall will get serious. After noon, there will be a 50 percent chance of snow in the metro, with just a little accumulation amid a high near 6 and a windchill of 18 below.

When night falls, heavy snow will blow in, with 5 to 9 inches expected in the metro. The snow will continue into Monday morning, making for a slow commute.

The heaviest snow will fall in a broad swath of southern Minnesota that includes Willmar, Redwood Falls, Mankato, Rochester, Red Wing and the Twin Cities, which is on the northern edge of the deep-snow track. Communities to the northeast and southwest of that swath will get slightly less snow, with northeastern Minnesota largely unaffected.

And after the snow — more severe cold. Monday’s high in the metro will be only 10, with temperatures plunging into the double digits below zero that night.

Tuesday’s high will be 7 below zero, plunging to 24 below zero that night.

And Wednesday will be the king of winter days, with a high near 10 below in the metro and a low around 21 below.