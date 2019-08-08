GLASGOW, Scotland — Tony Nugent was clean for almost seven years before he relapsed. He found that heroin, cruel to the young, is even less forgiving with age.

He had been using on and off since he was 19, but overdosed the first time he shot up again. He has overdosed three more times since last year.

"It's getting harder for me to recover as I get older," he said.

Still, Nugent — who turns 43 this month — considers himself lucky, especially living in what is now called the "drug-death capital of the world."

Last year there were 1,187 drug-related deaths in Scotland, a record, and a 27% increasese from the year before. Overdoses are more common in Scotland, by some measures, than in the United States.

Older, long-term opioid users account for much of the problem. Things are expected to only get worse.

"We're seeing diseases that you would associate with old age in a lot of these middle-aged men with a long history of drug use," said Carole Hunter, lead pharmacist for Glasgow Addiction Services. "What your body tolerates at 18 it doesn't tolerate at 38 or 48."

Drug deaths are not new in Scotland. More than two decades ago, the grueling life of addiction in Edinburgh was the subject of the novel-turned-film "Trainspotting."

What is new is how many people are dying. "I remember there was outrage when the headlines said 'One Death Every Day From Drugs,' " said Andrew McAuley, a senior research fellow at Glasgow Caledonian University, referring to a national investigation into drug deaths in 2003. "We're four times that now."

There are almost 60,000 drug users in Scotland with prolonged use of opioids or benzodiazepines. Many also suffer from physical and mental health problems.

The reasons behind the drug crisis are varied: Policies left areas impoverished. Treatment services were neglected. Drugs became deadlier.

As far-reaching changes hit Scotland, heroin flowed into Europe. A supply route linking Afghanistan to Iran opened in the 1980s, making the drug more available — and affordable. This produced what came to be known as the "Trainspotting" generation.

For years, Scotland made strides in curbing drug deaths.

Needle exchanges were introduced in the 1980s and naloxone, the lifesaving overdose medication, has been in widespread use since 2011. Opioid-substitute therapies like methadone are free.

But in 2016 the Scottish government cut funding to alcohol and drug prevention services by more than 20%, from 69 million pounds (about $84 million) a year down to 54 million pounds. The funding has since been restored.

"What would you expect to happen to a country with an opiate addiction problem if you progressively remove treatment? The death rate would steadily go up," said John Strang, a professor at King's College London.

About 40% of users in Scotland are in treatment, said Dr. Lesley Graham of the National Health Services of Scotland. In England, it's closer to 60%. The challenge for Scotland is to get more people into treatment — and to keep them there.

"We've managed to keep a lot of the aging cohort alive through our current drug treatment services, but they get to a certain point where that blanket is not enough," McAuley said. "They need respiratory care, they need mental health care, they need help with housing, employment, welfare and a whole host of other things."

Controlled substances like heroin, however, fall under the British government's jurisdiction, and conservative lawmakers have resisted proposals for more progressive drug policy.

"I know the instinct from the U.K. government is that they don't want to be seen in any way to be condoning illegal drug use," he said. "But people are dying. We need to do things that at first feel difficult. "