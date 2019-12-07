– A flashing red light summoned Dr. Brian Skow to his third emergency of the afternoon. He sat in front of an oversize computer monitor, which showed a live video feed from a hospital room in eastern Montana. Two nurses were leaning over a patient, checking for a pulse, and squeezing oxygen out of a bag and into the patient’s lungs.

“I’m Doctor Skow,” he said, waving into a camera on his computer, introducing himself as the presiding emergency physician even though he was more than 700 miles away. “How can we help you today?”

“We have a female patient, comatose and unresponsive,” one nurse said. “She’s a known diabetic. Blood sugar over 600. I — I don’t really know. I haven’t seen a whole lot of this.”

“You’re doing great,” Skow said. “We’ll walk through it together.”

As hospitals and physicians disappear from rural America at record rates, here is the latest attempt to fill a widening void: a telemedicine center that provides remote emergency care for 179 hospitals across 30 states. Physicians for Avera eCare work out of high-tech cubicles and wear scrubs to look the part. They respond to more than 15,000 emergencies each year by using remote-controlled cameras and computer screens at what has become rural America’s busiest emergency room — a virtual ER in a suburban industrial park.

At the cubicle to Skow’s left, another doctor was examining a head injury in Kansas. To his right, a physician monitored a possible heart attack in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Skow zoomed in to check the Montana patient.

Avera eCare employees sit at virtual workstations at a telemedicine center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The center provides remote emergency care to 179 hospitals in 30 states.

“If she’s in respiratory failure, we need to take over her airway,” Skow told the nurse.

He instructed the nurse to give the sedative and then the paralytic — which would mean the patient could no longer breathe on her own. He zoomed in to check the patient’s oxygen level at 100% and then switched to a camera to see inside her throat.

“So there’s the epiglottis,” he told the nurse. “There are your vocal cords. You’ve got a nice view right there. Do you see it?”

At the hospital in Sioux Falls, Skow had performed dozens of similar intubations. He usually had another physician nearby, plus a trauma surgeon, a cardiologist, an anesthesiologist, and a team of as many as 20 residents, ER nurses, and paramedics. But now on the screen, Skow counted five people in the room. None were doctors. None had significant experience performing emergency intubations.

If anything defines the growing health gap between rural and urban America, it’s the rise of emergency telemedicine in the nation’s poorest, sickest, and most remote areas, where the choice is increasingly to have a doctor on screen or no doctor at all. Here, it is often a nurse or a physician assistant left in charge, and for the most severe cases many now hit a red button that connects to Sioux Falls.

In less than a decade, the virtual hospital has grown from a few part-time employees into one of the country’s most dynamic 24-hour ERs. Each month the monitors show an average of 300 cardiac episodes, 200 traumatic injuries, 80 overdoses and 25 burns. There are patients suffering from heat stroke in South Texas and frostbite in Minnesota — sometimes on the same day.

There are 15 doctors and 30 nurses, and all have trained for years inside regular ERs, but nothing compared to the intensity of the virtual hospital. During one 24-hour shift, they often saw more critical cases on screen than most ER doctors encountered in a month: an average of one severe heart attack each shift, one suicide attempt, two pediatric emergencies, three traumatic injuries, four intubations, and five patients whose hearts had stopped beating.

“Do you feel a pulse?” Dr. Kelly Rhone asked into the camera as she watched nurses perform CPR on a cancer patient in North Dakota.

“Pulse?” Rhone asked again.

“I don’t have one,” a nurse said.

“OK. Let’s do one of epi,” Rhone said, instructing them to inject the patient with epinephrine, a medication used as a last resort to restart the heart.

“I’m going to go talk to the wife,” a nurse told Rhone. “Any update you want me to give her?”

“Just that we’re still working on it,” Rhone said, even though she already suspected how this would end. “Tell her we’re doing everything we can.”

She ordered another injection of epinephrine. She called out for another pulse check. She zoomed in to see the patient’s cardiac monitor and saw a flat line. “Eight minutes since arrival,” she told the nurses, as they continued CPR. “Twelve minutes since arrival,” she said. “Would his wife like a chance to come in?”

Even if Rhone already knew the patient was dead, she wanted the staff in the room to realize that on their own. The hospital served a community of fewer than 2,000, which meant someone on the team probably knew the patient personally. Rhone wanted staff members to feel they had done everything they could.

“Fifteen minutes since arrival,” she said. After another moment, a few of the nurses stopped administering CPR and went to get the patient’s wife. Rhone watched her come in and kneel at the bedside. She watched as the wife gripped her husband’s jeans and buried her head into his chest. “Oh, God. That’s it. That’s it,” the wife said, as Rhone pushed her chair back from the computer monitor and checked the clock on her desk.

Signaling the number "one," nurse Jennifer Canton confirms that one more liter of fluid is needed for an emergency room patient.

“It’s 11:06 a.m.,” she said quietly, calling the time of death.

Everyone in the room circled around the bed, and the wife started to pray. Her prayers turned to cries and her cries became louder, until after a few seconds the camera felt to Rhone like an intrusion, and she switched her monitor off.