Residents across southeastern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin are nervously watching as creeks and rivers are expected to rise after heavy rain fell Tuesday night and continued Wednesday morning in areas where grounds remain saturated after historic flooding last week.

No widespread flooding from the recent storms had been reported Wednesday morning, but flood warnings remained in effect for Freeborn, Faribault, Goodhue, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties in Minnesota until 2 p.m. Wednesday, while a flood watch covered the rest of southeastern Minnesota and several counties in southwestern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

Flood warnings also were in effect for several counties south and east of La Crosse, Wis.

“Since Tuesday morning, rainfall amounts of three to five inches has fallen across the warned area. This had led to rising creeks, streams and rivers across the warned area,” the weather service said. “Although no additional heavy rainfall is expected this morning, runoff is not complete. Therefore, area streams, creeks and rivers will remain high.”

Showers and storms pushing east across Wisconsin could also trigger rock and mudslides in hilly terrain, the weather service warned.

“Be prepared to move to higher ground with very short notice,” the advisory said.

Rain totals in Minnesota as of late Tuesday included 3.9 inches in Lake City, 4.3 inches southeast of Rochester, 4.5 inches in Waltham in Mower County, and more than 5 inches just northeast of Rochester, the weather service said.

From Monday night into Tuesday, 6 inches of rain fell in the Readstown area of Vernon County in Wisconsin, where 10 people were evacuated. Coon Valley was also hit by heavy rains for the second time in a week. A mudslide blocked both lanes of Highway 35 near Genoa for more than hour. The creamery plant in the Village of Chaseburg was closed due to flooded roads, the Wisconsin Emergency Management Operations Center reported.

Rain was expected to move out of the region by Tuesday afternoon, and dry and pleasant weather with highs in the 70s is predicted to move in for the remainder of the week and into early next week, the weather service said.