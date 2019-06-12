– As tens of thousands of protesters returned to Hong Kong's streets on Wednesday to speak out against a proposed law that would allow extraditions to mainland China, one prominent voice has been largely silent: big business.

But quietly, a wave of concern has spread through the community of foreign consultants, investors and executives who depend on Hong Kong as a safe base from which to do business in China.

No major company dares to speak out publicly for fear of angering the Chinese government. Behind the scenes, they are grappling with questions about whether the legislation would endanger foreign executives or undermine the city's legal system, a preferred venue for resolving disputes over the mainland's Communist Party-controlled courts.

"The business and financial community is deeply concerned about what this may augur for Hong Kong," said Fred Hu, founder of the investment firm Primavera Capital Group and former head of Goldman Sachs' Greater China business.

"Any perceived erosion of independent judiciary and individual freedom could undermine investor confidence and negatively affect Hong Kong's future as a leading global business and financial center," Hu said.

The law could broadly threaten Hong Kong's place as a middle ground between China and the business world. As the protests gathered steam in Hong Kong on Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement questioning whether Washington should reconsider a law that exempts Hong Kong from some of the trade and technology limits it imposes on the rest of China.

Hong Kong's stock market fell 1.7% Wednesday in an otherwise quiet trading day in Asia, as protesters filled up a main transportation artery where international companies and banks occupy much of the gleaming skyscraper real estate. Police used tear gas on protesters Wednesday afternoon on the same streets and sidewalks that bankers and lawyers for some of the world's biggest companies travel on their daily commutes.

There were signs on Wednesday that tensions in Hong Kong were already undermining business confidence. A Hong Kong property developer, Goldin Financial Holdings, cited "recent social contradiction and economic instability" for its decision this week to walk away from its $1.4 billion bid for a plot of land at the city's former Kai Tak airport. It did not detail its concerns.

For big business, Hong Kong was supposed to be safer than this.

When the British handed over Hong Kong, a former colony, to China in 1997 under the policy of "one country, two systems," there was a promise that the territory would continue to operate under relative autonomy. Though Beijing effectively controls the system by which Hong Kong picks its top leaders, the city enjoys wide freedoms of speech and of the press. The government takes a light hand compared with the mainland when it comes to business regulation, and its courts are considered independent and well run.

But unease has grown in recent months.

The trade war between the United States and China also threatens to make Hong Kong a bargaining chip.