– Five people who did not know one another a few months ago stood around a campfire talking with passion, wit and pain about how they came to live together here in the cold. Somebody put bacon in a skillet. The temperature was 17 degrees.

“In weather like this,” explained the Kentucky man, “you need to keep your calories up.” Not that anyone seemed cold.

Not Cindy, who quit her job in Oregon to be here. Not Chato Duncan, who grew up in Northern California with parents who are from the Dine and Pomo tribes. Not Christopher, the homeless Kentuckian. Not Benji Buffalo, who was raised in the Blackfeet tribe in Montana and, if you ask the others, is the leader of this improvised tribe.

“He’s our chief,” Duncan said.

Of the thousands of people who spent hours or months here protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline before approval of its final segment this past week by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, some have had mysterious backgrounds and lengthy arrest records, while others have been prominent and accomplished. At least one, Patricia Arquette, has won an Academy Award.

Some would not reveal their real names or where they work. Some would pray daily for peace. Many are American Indians.

Razor wire and concrete barriers protect access to the Dakota Access pipeline drilling site Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The developer says construction of the Dakota Access pipeline under a North Dakota reservoir has begun and that the full pipeline should be operational within three months. One of two tribes who say the pipeline threatens their water supply on Thursday filed a legal challenge asking a court to block construction while an earlier lawsuit against the pipeline proceeds. (AP Photo/James MacPherson)

They all came to help the Standing Rock Sioux fight the pipeline, which would carry oil through lands it considers sacred, and beneath a lake that provides its water supply.

Yet even as they share a common purpose, protesters have been notable for their diversity and fluidity. That helps explain the tension that had been apparent lately, as some people have resisted a request by the Sioux to clean up and clear out so the tribe can shift focus to the legal and political battles ahead with the Trump administration.

But it also might explain the campers’ resilience. Part of what has drawn and kept many people here has been the chance to see themselves anew in the service of a larger cause.

People may be circumspect about themselves, but they have been quick to talk — expansively, righteously, with deep ache or anger — about what brought them here.

“As a country, we’re not going to move forward unless we as a people unite in one voice,” said Christopher, who volunteered with a nonprofit called Red Road Awareness, which supports Indian rights. “And it’s not going to start unless us white people start with the people we stole the land from.

“We were taught a bunch of lies in grade school, you know. History’s not being told accurately. I don’t know my whole ancestry, but I was white enough to understand what privilege is all about.”