In the image, the speaker of the House stands frozen behind President Trump at his State of the Union address Tuesday night, she a vision in suffragist white, tilted head, pursed lips and outreached arms.

The hands came together in what one Twitter user called a "walrus clap" that resonated around the world.

In the image, captured by Doug Mills of the New York Times, and in other pool video footage, the internet saw acres of shade dispensed by a skilled politician firmly in control, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and social media users turned Pelosi's wordless gesture into a viral meme.

Cross-party applause for the president on such a night is normally a pro forma affair, overlooked in the sea of stirring words penned by a speechwriter and recited from a teleprompter. And to find a similarly gender-tinged meme coming out of Washington, one may have to go back to 2017, when "nevertheless, she persisted" became a rallying cry after the Senator majority leader, Mitch McConnell, tried to muzzle Senator Elizabeth Warren.

This time, the House speaker's wordless gesture almost stole the spotlight on an important night for a president seeking to deliver to millions of viewers his delayed speech — a speech she previously blocked.

And Pelosi, a California Democrat — self-described "mother of five, grandmother of nine," and the first woman to take up the speaker's gavel — was applauding a political sparring partner whom analysts have concluded she has roundly outfoxed twice before.

Many called her gesture a "clap jeer." Some called it a literal clap back. One Twitter user said it was the "read your tweets" clap, in reference to Trump's penchant for weaponizing his Twitter feed. The comedian Patton Oswalt congratulated Pelosi for "inventing" an obscenity without using a certain finger.

Another went so far as to call it "the photo of the century."

Some took offense at the clap, with one person tweeting: "Nancy Pelosi's sarcastic clap is a consummate example of the biggest breakdown in American society: lack of respect. We don't have to agree, but we should #respect each other." And another noted that if her gesture is now the official political clapback, "We Republicans can use it, too."

To understand the rapturous response by the liberal wing of the Twittersphere, it may help to recap how we got here.

Trump, 72, and Pelosi, 78, had clashed fiercely and publicly since the 17-term representative returned as speaker in January.

Observers accused Trump of rushing into his speech Tuesday and not waiting for the speaker to introduce him, as if out of fear he would not get to talk at all. But Pelosi later said that he did not break protocol.

During his speech, Trump acknowledged the record number of women in Congress, leading female lawmakers to high-five one another and chant, "USA!" He also said, "Together we can break decades of political stalemate." But many pundits wondered how long the comity would last.

The rancor with Pelosi kicked off this year on Jan. 23, when in the middle of the partial government shutdown, she sent a letter to the president suggesting that he delay his State of the Union address, set for Jan. 29, until after the government reopened.

The extraordinary request escalated the partisan battle over Trump's demand for more than $5 billion to build a wall at the border with Mexico.

He promptly retaliated by grounding a military plane that had been scheduled to take Pelosi and other lawmakers on a fact-finding trip to Afghanistan.

When Trump pressed ahead, insisting he wanted to give the speech, Pelosi promptly disinvited him. That sent late-night comedians into a tizzy.

The talk show host Samantha Bee crowed: "Dude, I know it's driving you crazy that a woman turned you down, but this is the point in your life where you're actually going to have to learn that no means no. There will be no grabbing this podium until Nancy is good and ready."

As the shutdown dragged on to become the longest on record at 35 days, the consensus was that Trump had met his match in Pelosi, so much so that a man known for giving foes insulting nicknames like "Cryin' Chuck" and for labeling women "horseface," "ugly" and "dog" could come up with only one term to refer to Pelosi: Nancy.

But Pelosi's playbook for handling the president was evident back in December, when she, then the likely House speaker, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., attended a televised Oval Office meeting with the president that went haywire.

In the verbal barrage and taunts that followed, the Democrats got Trump to take ownership of any shutdown that would follow, and Pelosi snapped: "Mr. President, please don't characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats."

That round, too, went to Pelosi, according to political analysts.

Soon afterward, word leaked that in a closed-door meeting with her Democratic colleagues, she had called the wall debate "a manhood thing" for Trump, likening the meeting to "a tinkle contest with a skunk" and adding, "I was trying to be the mom."

On Tuesday night, some Twitter users saw echoes of a stern matriarch in Pelosi's countenance. She stared at notes in front of her and appeared to roll her eyes and shake her head at some points. But it was the speaker's fleeting "bless your heart" expression as Trump looks back at her, as if for approval, that is perhaps best appreciated in video footage.

As one Twitter user wrote: "Holy hell that look. When your Mom looks at you like that, don't walk. Run."