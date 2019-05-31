– A few years ago, Kami Rita Sherpa, a veteran climber and guide, met with a gruesome sight at Mount Everest Base Camp. Human bones poked from the ground, smooth and ice-crusted.

It was not a fluke. Subsequent seasons yielded more remains. Guides increasingly believe that their findings fit into a broader development on the world’s highest mountain: A hotter climate has been unearthing climbers who never made it home.

“Snow is melting and bodies are surfacing,” said Sherpa, who has summited Everest 24 times, a world record. “Finding bones has become the new normal for us.”

In the past few seasons, climbers say they have seen more bodies lying on the icy slopes of Everest than ever before. Both the climbers and the Nepalese government believe this is a grim result of global warming, which is rapidly melting the mountain’s glaciers and in the process exposing bones, old boots and full corpses from doomed missions decades ago.

The Nepalese government is struggling with what to do. More than 100 bodies may be lying on Everest, and there is an open debate about whether to remove them or leave them be. Some climbers believe that fallen comrades have become a part of the mountain and should remain so.

Over the past six decades, about 300 climbers have died during Everest expeditions, mostly as the results of storms, falls or altitude sickness. This season has been one of the deadliest, with at least 11 fatalities, some of them partly attributable to an excess of climbers.

The emerging bodies are part of a bigger change on the mountain. In the past decade, climate change has quickly reshaped the whole Himalayan region.

The snow line on Everest is higher than it was just a few years ago. Areas once coated in dense ice are now exposed. Climbers are trading ice axes for rock pitons, spikes that are hammered into cracks on the mountain wall.

In a study on high-altitude warming released in February, scientists warned that even if the world’s most ambitious climate change targets are met, a third of Himalayan glaciers will melt by the end of the century. If global warming and greenhouse gas emissions continue at their current rates, the number could jump to two-thirds, according to the report, the Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment.

Sherpa worried that scaling Everest, which sits near a major glacier, was becoming more complex — a troubling development as the mountain continues to be commercialized and to attract inexperienced climbers.

“It will be harder to summit in the coming days if the ice continues to melt,” he said.