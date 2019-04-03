– Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on Wednesday said he has asked prosecutors in two states to investigate allegations by two women that he sexually assaulted them, saying that will prove his innocence.

Fairfax, a Democrat, made a lengthy statement before television cameras — and handed out a report on two polygraph examinations that he said he voluntarily took and passed — as legislators from around the state gathered in Richmond for the day to wrap up business from this year’s legislative session.

“When all the facts and evidence are examined by unbiased law enforcement professionals, I am confident they will reach the conclusion … that I am telling the truth,” said Fairfax, a 40-year-old former federal prosecutor. “I did not assault Vanessa Tyson, I did not assault Meredith Watson.”

The day’s legislative session had not even gotten underway before multiple dramas played out in Capitol Square involving the accusations against Fairfax, as well as scandals enveloping the state’s other top Democrats: Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring, both of whom admitted to wearing blackface.

As some lawmakers were still arriving, House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, held a news conference to call attention to some of the outstanding mysteries surrounding Northam’s scandal, and to highlight reluctance by Democrats to hold investigative hearings with Fairfax’s accusers. A former prosecutor, Gilbert dismissed Fairfax’s polygraph results, noting that such evidence is not admissible in court.

“Ted Bundy passed a polygraph,” he said, referring to the convicted serial killer.

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus, who in February called for Northam and Fairfax to step down, held their own news conference to say they were willing to work with the governor when he champions issues that they support.

Elsewhere, at least 1,000 March for Life demonstrators gathered outside the State Capitol. Nearby, a smaller crowd waved signs demanding to “Keep abortion legal.”

Carol Driskill, 73, a March for Life attendee, said she hoped the turnout would convince Northam and lawmakers to steer away from abortion-rights laws.

“Our governor was on the radio explaining how to kill a baby,” said Driskill, referring to the controversy over a failed bill introduced by Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, that sought to limit restrictions on late-term abortions.

It was the backlash to that legislation that led to the Feb. 1 revelations of racist photos on Northam’s medical school yearbook page and his use of blackface as a young man. Then, when it appeared that the governor might resign and be replaced by Fairfax, the allegations of sexual assault against Fairfax became public. In short order, Herring admitted that he, too, wore blackface at 19 for a party during college.

Republicans have seized on the scandals to urge voters to back them over Democrats. This is an election year in Virginia, when all 140 seats in the Legislature will be on the ballot. Republicans have a two-seat majority in each chamber and are trying to hold onto control.