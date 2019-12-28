– The first-grader was a good student and beloved by her classmates, but she was inconsolable, and it was no mystery to her teacher why.

"The most heartbreaking thing is that the girl is often slumped over on the table alone and crying," he wrote on his blog. "When I asked around, I learned that it was because she missed her mother."

The mother, he noted, had been sent to a detention camp for Muslim ethnic minorities. The girl's father had died. But instead of letting other relatives raise her, authorities put her in a state-run boarding school — one of hundreds of such facilities that have opened in China's far western Xinjiang region.

As many as 1 million ethnic Uighurs, Kazakhs and others have been sent to internment camps and prisons in Xin­jiang over the past three years, an indiscriminate clampdown aimed at weakening the population's devotion to Islam. Even as these mass detentions have provoked global outrage, the Chinese government is pressing ahead with a parallel effort targeting the region's children.

Nearly a half-million children have been separated from their families and placed in boarding schools so far, and the ruling Communist Party has set a goal of operating one to two such schools in each of Xinjiang's 800-plus townships by the end of next year.

The party has presented the schools as a way to fight poverty, arguing that they make it easier for children to attend classes if their parents live or work in remote areas or are unable to care for them. And it is true that many rural families are eager to send their children to these schools, especially when they are older.

But the schools are also designed to assimilate and indoctrinate children at an early age, according to the planning document, published in 2017. Students are often forced to enroll because authorities have detained their parents and other relatives, ordered them to take jobs far from home or judged them unfit guardians.

The schools are off-limits to outsiders and tightly guarded, and it is difficult to interview residents in Xinjiang without putting them at risk of arrest. But a troubling picture of these institutions emerges from interviews with Uighur parents living in exile and a review of documents published online, including procurement records, government notices, state media reports and the blogs of ­teachers.

State media and official documents describe education as a key component of President Xi Jinping's campaign to wipe out extremist violence in Xinjiang, a ruthless effort that also includes mass internment camps and sweeping surveillance measures.

"The long-term strategy is to conquer, to captivate, to win over the young generation from the beginning," said Adrian Zenz, a researcher at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation in Washington who has studied Chinese policies that break up Uighur families.

To carry out the assimilation effort, authorities in Xinjiang have recruited tens of thousands of teachers from across China, often Han Chinese, the nation's dominant ethnic group. At the same time, prominent Uighur educators have been imprisoned, and teachers have been warned they will be sent to the camps if they resist.

Thrust into a regimented environment and immersed in an unfamiliar culture, children in the boarding schools are allowed visits with family only once every week or two — a restriction intended to "break the impact of the religious atmosphere on children at home," in the words of the 2017 policy document.

Beijing has sought for decades to suppress Uighur resistance to Chinese rule in Xinjiang, in part by using schools to indoctrinate Uighur children. Until recently, though, the government had allowed most classes to be taught in the Uighur language.

Then, after a surge of anti-government and anti-Chinese violence, including ethnic riots in 2009 in Urumqi, the regional capital, and deadly attacks by Uighur militants in 2014, Xi ordered the party to take a harder line, according to internal documents leaked this year.

In December 2016, the party announced that the work of the region's education bureau was entering a new phase. Schools were to become an extension of the security drive in Xin­jiang, with a new emphasis on the Chinese language, patriotism and loyalty to the party.

In the 2017 policy document, officials from Xinjiang outlined their new priorities and put expansion of the boarding schools at the top.

Without specifying Islam by name, the document characterized religion as a pernicious influence on children and said having students live at school would "reduce the shock of going back and forth between learning science in the classroom and listening to scripture at home."

By early 2017, the document said, nearly 40% of all middle-school and elementary-school age children in Xinjiang — or about 497,800 students — were boarding in schools. At the time, the government was ramping up efforts to add dorms to schools, and more recent reports suggest the push is continuing.

Chinese is also replacing Uighur as the main language of instruction. Most elementary and middle school students are now taught in Chinese. And thousands of new rural preschools have been built to expose minority children to Chinese at an earlier age, state media reported.