Hot, hot, hot.

That pretty much remains the forecast for the Memorial Day weekend in the Twin Cities metro area and most of Minnesota.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties reminded overheated residents that there are many designated cooling centers across the metro area that will welcome those who may need some relief. The centers include Salvation Army buildings, libraries, recreation centers and shopping malls.

"In a normal year, about 175 Americans die of complications from overheating," Hennepin County's website warns. "Young children, senior citizens and people who are sick or overweight are most vulnerable."

By midafternoon Saturday, the metro area temperature had climbed to 91. A high of 96 and daylong sunshine were forecast.

Sunday, too, will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97 and increased humidity, according to the National Weather Service's regional office in Chanhassen. Nightfall may bring showers, mostly after 1 a.m. Monday.

Monday, Memorial Day, will also dawn sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing to 94.

The rest of the week will see some cooling, but not much. Tuesday's high will be 90, while Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see highs in the 80s. Rain is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

The predicted highs are well above average, the Weather Service said, adding that some records may be broken. The Twin Cities record for May 26 is 96, recorded in 1978.

On the bright side, hot, rainless weather is perfect for many traditional Memorial Day weekend activities — fishing, boating, swimming, grilling and just relaxing in lawn chairs in the shade. Biking and hiking may be a little less popular than usual, given the heat and humidity. And of course, solemn trips to cemeteries are always in order — just take the sunscreen, lots of water and maybe a parasol or two.

Many swimming beaches and outdoor pools in Minneapolis and St. Paul are open for the summer, while several near school sites won't open until after schools close in early June. For a list of open Minneapolis pools, go to https://bit.ly/2LwekgF. Information about St. Paul pools can be found at https://bit.ly/2sjZVgJ.