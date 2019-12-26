Last month, voters in six Georgia counties cast ballots for local elections using new touch-screen voting machines that officials have said will resolve long-standing questions about the security of the state’s election system.

Richard DeMillo, a professor of computing at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said he was worried as he visited polling places in a county north of Atlanta.

DeMillo said bystanders could easily see the screens from 30 feet away, presenting serious privacy concerns. In some counties, elections officials reported that programming problems led to delays in checking in voters, and in some precincts, the machines unexpectedly shut down and rebooted.

Georgia is preparing to roll out 30,000 of the machines in every polling place for its presidential primary in March, replacing a paperless electronic voting system that a federal judge declared insecure and unreliable.

But election security experts said the new voting machines remain vulnerable to potential intrusions or malfunctions — and some view the paper records they produce as insufficient if a verified audit of the vote is needed.

The concerns in Georgia come as paperless machines are set to be used in parts of at least half a dozen states in 2020 — a practice that leading experts and government officials warn is risky.

Georgia has struggled with a string of election security issues in recent years, including buggy software, insecure file sharing and an exposed voter registration database.

“They seem to be structurally unable to confront the fact that the voting system in Georgia is at risk,” DeMillo, a vocal critic of the Georgia’s approach to election security, said of state officials.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger declined to be interviewed through a spokesman, citing litigation. But in an October court filing, his office dismissed the concern as “remote, unfounded speculation” and said the new machines were part of “a safe and secure voting system.”

Worries about the state’s election security have fed a broader distrust of the voting process in Georgia that has festered since a bitter 2018 gubernatorial race, when Democrats say rejected absentee ballots and suspended voter registrations led to widespread disenfranchisement, especially of voters of color. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who beat Democrat Stacey Abrams, has rejected those assertions, arguing that the state saw record turnout.

Some experts and government officials say not enough has been done to shore up election systems around the country, despite warnings that foreign interests will attempt to interfere in next year’s presidential race.

“We expect 2020 to be a target for our adversaries,” said Matt Masterson, senior adviser on election security for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “Disinformation campaigns have been ongoing across democratic institutions and we expect that to continue and perhaps even ramp up heading into 2020. The threat is real.”

The agency has boosted efforts to help state and local governments protect their election systems since 2016, when Russian government hackers targeted voter registration files or public election sites in 21 states.

Last week, Congress authorized more than $400 million in federal funding to be distributed to states for election administration. Georgia is expected to get more than $10 million, according to initial estimates. But, over the objections of election security advocates and many Democrats, there is no law specifying that the money must be spent on security measures.