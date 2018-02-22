– Donald Trump Jr. has spent the week in India pitching new luxury high-rises that bear his family’s name — even pushing more sales to dozens of buyers who have already put down at least $1 million apiece for a spot in a tower overlooking the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.

The Trump Organization is reaping the windfall from India’s admiration for President Donald Trump. The president may have low approval ratings at home, but he appears well liked in a country with one of the fastest-growing populations of millionaires in the world.

“There is a certain premium to the Trump brand,” said Sumeet Arora, who bought one of the apartments in Mumbai.

But even before the president’s son arrived to press the flesh and do the deals, his trip was creating controversy over its potential for line-blurring.

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., has sought assurances from the U.S. Embassy in Delhi that it was not helping the younger Trump. And ethics experts seem unable to overstate the rarity of a sitting president’s son drumming up business overseas.

“Nothing like this, no, never,” said Marilyn Glynn, who served as general counsel at the Office of Government Ethics during parts of the Clinton and Bush administrations. “Unprecedented, unheard of.”

The embassy said it was not facilitating Trump’s visit other than to coordinate with his security detail.

The controversy only grew as word spread that the younger Trump plans to give a speech in New Delhi on Friday, taking the podium before Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks. The topic: “Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation.”

“The title sure sounds like something you would hear from a diplomat,” said Joshua White, who worked in the Obama White House as director for South Asian Affairs at the National Security Council. “It is not illegal, but it would muddy the waters, and I think make life rather difficult for those in the United States government who are being measured about how they articulate what the administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy is and will become.”

Under the Trump administration, New Delhi is enjoying some of the warmest relations it has ever had with Washington. For Indian officials, part of the appeal is the hard line the administration has taken on Pakistan, India’s chief rival. But for many other Indians, it is simply that the Trump family name seems to them to be synonymous with success.

The promise of a meeting with the younger Trump was apparently enough to spur sales, said Kalpesh Mehta of Tribeca Developers, the Trump Organization’s partner for a project in Gurgaon, just south of New Delhi.

Mehta told local reporters that on Monday alone, when Trump touched down in New Delhi to kick off his weeklong tour, the company recorded sales of $15 million. Ground has yet to be broken on the two Trump towers in Gurgaon, but sales have topped $100 million, Mehta said.

In an interview just before he left, Trump called his trip a natural and appropriate continuation of nearly a decade of effort by the Trump Organization to build a real estate business in India. He said he was in no way trying to cash in on his father’s position. “It is more about the brand and the product we are offering than it is about politics,” Trump said.