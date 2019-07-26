A searing fight over race, inequality and history is dominating the Democratic presidential race in the days before the next high-stakes televised debates, with the two leading black candidates, Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, directly challenging former Vice President Joe Biden over his decadeslong record.

Speaking at the National Urban League Annual Conference on Thursday, Booker sought to undercut Biden's strong poll numbers with black voters, a core constituency in the Democratic primary and a current key base of his support.

The speech followed days of attacks from Booker on Biden's new criminal justice reform plan, in which Booker highlighted Biden's role in championing the 1994 crime bill that experts link to mass incarceration, dubbing him "the proud architect of a failed system."

"It is easy to call Donald Trump a racist now; you get no badge of courage for that," Booker said. "The question is, what were you doing to address structural inequality and institutional racism throughout your life? Don't just tell us what you're going to do. Tell us what you've already done. Don't just tell us you're going to be a champion for our communities when you become president, if you haven't been a champion already."

Biden and his campaign, meanwhile, have increasingly criticized both Booker and Harris in the lead-up to next week's debate, forcefully defending Biden's record on race and openly drawing contrasts on issues ranging from health care to policing.

Virtually everyone in Biden's campaign, from the former vice president on down, subscribes to the idea that he can no longer seek to stay above the Democratic fray on the debate stage, a posture he had tried to maintain in the early weeks of his campaign.

"I'm not going to be as polite this time," Biden said at a fund­raiser in Detroit on Wednesday. When an attendee told him that clashing with Booker and Harris now could make him a stronger general election candidate, Biden said: "If they want to argue about the past, I can do that. I got a past I'm proud of. They got a past that's not quite so good."

The confrontation on race and inequality between the candidates has been building for weeks and appeared to be approaching a boiling point Thursday. Ever since Booker dispensed with the primary's early-stage niceties and demanded Biden apologize for his warm remarks about working with segregationists in the Senate, he and Harris have gone on the offensive by aggressively denouncing Biden's record on race.

By highlighting Biden's opposition to school busing, his support for the crime bill and other aspects of his long career in Washington, Harris — who later had to clarify her current stance on busing — and Booker have sought to portray their rival as having been on the wrong side of issues and developments affecting black Americans for decades. But polls have shown Biden with consistent, and sometimes commanding, leads among black voters at this stage in the race.

Though Booker never mentioned Biden by name Thursday, his speech amplified the critique, making the case that Biden's record on issues like criminal justice could hamper his ability to energize black voters, whose turnout will be critical if the Democrats wish to defeat President Donald Trump next year.

A day earlier, Biden swung back at Booker's criticisms by making his own arguments against Booker's record while he was mayor of Newark, N.J.

"His police department was stopping and frisking people, mostly African-American men," he said of the Newark Police Department's record of conducting improper stops under Booker's watch.

His campaign also sent a lengthy statement to reporters Wednesday afternoon responding to Booker's criticisms of Biden's record.

The return volley from Biden's campaign elevated Booker, a candidate who has struggled in the polls for months, as the back-and-forth created a drumbeat of media coverage leading into next week's debate.

Less than an hour after Booker made his comments about electability, Kate Bedingfield, the Biden campaign's communications director, returned fire, sending a tweet with photos of two polls that indicated Biden's support among black voters far surpassed Booker's.

Later Thursday, Monmouth University released a new poll out of South Carolina that bolstered that case. The survey showed Biden with a wide lead in the state, one of the first to vote next year, thanks in large part to his support from 51% of black voters there. Only 2% of black voters said they would vote for Booker.