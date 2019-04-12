– Congress left town for a two-week spring recess without fulfilling the most pressing item on its agenda, aid to victims of floods, fires and hurricanes, with Senate Republicans unwilling to call President Donald Trump on his threat to kill any bill that includes substantial new assistance to Puerto Rico that Democrats are demanding.

It is classic Trump-era Washington gridlock, with profound implications for millions of Americans whose lives have been upended by natural disaster.

House Democrats, backed by their Senate counterparts, are determined to secure more resources for citizens they believe have been unfairly maligned by Trump: A $17.2 billion package introduced this week in the lower chamber would offer new funds for flood recovery in the Midwest and other disasters that have occurred since their first package passed in January, as part of an effort to reopen the government.

For his part, the president, still smarting from his defeat after the government shutdown, has told lawmakers that Puerto Rican officials have squandered millions of dollars already, and said he would not agree to any new funding.

“The president has what you call a veto under the Constitution, as you well know,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

“The linchpin is Puerto Rico,” he added. “We’ll wait and see if Democrats make an offer that’s palatable to us, and also to the president.”

In an effort to jump-start the talks, GOP senators, including Shelby and Rick Scott of Florida, headed to the White House on Thursday in the hopes of selling Trump on a compromise. But with the House already in recess, any agreement will have to wait until lawmakers return.

As lawmakers have repeatedly pointed out, in floor speeches and asides to reporters, that is not how negotiations on disaster relief usually go. Demands are exchanged, and then an emergency bill sweeps through both chambers with huge bipartisan majorities before the president signs it.

Even in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, when fiscal conservatives grumbled about the size of a relief package, the parry of demands lasted only a couple of months before President Barack Obama signed the nearly $51 billion measure.

And some Republicans conceded that the current president’s support, while helpful, is not necessarily vital. “It would help, but I don’t think it makes it impossible” to move without him, said Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga.

But these are not ordinary times, and it is not clear how or when the impasse can be broken. The pressure to get something done, and quickly, is rising by the day, from farmers in the Southeast who are still grappling with large crop losses from Hurricane Michael in October, to people in Puerto Rico going hungry due to food stamp cuts, to officials in small-town Iowa and Missouri who are still bailing out from some of the worst floods in recent ­memory.

“People are anxious to get back to their lives, and they need help right away,” said Joe Lear, northwest director for the University of Missouri Extension, who has been helping to coordinate the response to the inundation of small rural communities that had been losing population even before the floods.

Negotiators began wrangling in December, unsuccessfully pushing to attach the measure to bills that would keep the government fully funded. Since then, the size of the emergency relief measure has swollen.

“Senate Republicans have bent to the will of President Trump and torpedoed relief for all disasters because of the president’s bizarre vendetta against Puerto Rico,” said Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Republicans have agreed to allocate about $600 million for food assistance to Puerto Rico. But Trump has balked at spending any more than that — telling Senate Republicans late last month that “we could buy Puerto Rico four times over” with the federal money already spent on disaster relief for the island since Hurricanes Maria and Irma struck in 2017, according to several people in the room.

The party’s rank-and-file members are more flexible. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a state hard hit by spring flooding, said Senate Republicans were not averse to sending Puerto Rico more aid. But she suggested that other Republicans, especially Trump, needed proof that previous allocations had not been wasted.

“Puerto Rico has received dollars for disaster funding; Iowa, Nebraska and all those other states haven’t seen a lick of that, and the Midwest needs immediate relief,” Ernst said Wednesday.

Puerto Rican officials say that the island, which suffered a catastrophic blow to its electric grid and housing infrastructure, has been slower to recover, in part, because it is isolated from the mainland — and that billions more in federal aid is needed. FEMA and other federal agencies have so far distributed $11.2 billion in aid to the island.

Last weekend, Republicans extended a new offer that did not guarantee new funding for Puerto Rico but added money to a pot that all states and territories could tap for disaster relief, a senior Democratic aide said. Puerto Rico would be eligible for the assistance only after spending previously allocated federal aid. Democrats rejected it.

Shelby and Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont, the ranking Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said they would continue talking.