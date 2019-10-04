– The Rev. Jess Felici looked out from her pulpit at her tiny flock.

"Our closing hymn comes from our green books, Number 492," she said. The pianist struck up the opening notes. And the pastor walked down the aisle and out the church door, leaving her congregants still singing without her.

She got in her car and drove down into the valley and back up the next mountain.

Forty-one minutes later, she walked into her next church, where the service was well underway. Still wearing her white robes, she waited while a congregant finished reading from the book of Psalms, then took over the pulpit. "I invite you to stand as you are able for a reading of the Gospel," she picked up seamlessly.

Two churches down and one more to go on this Sunday for Felici.

Felici, 36, and her husband, the Rev. Jason Felici, 33, serve together as the pastors of five churches in Appalachia. Their weekly acrobatics of military-precision timing and long-distance driving are what it takes to make Sunday church services happen in a place where churchgoers are aging, pews are getting emptier and church budgets are getting smaller.

Mainline denominations — including Methodist, Presbyterian and Lutheran churches — are on a precipitous decline.

From 2007 to 2014, according to Pew Research, the number of mainline Protestants in the United States dropped by about 5 million people, leaving just 14% of Americans — about 36 million — identifying with any mainline denomination.

That has left churches, especially in rural areas, facing the tough question of how to keep serving the members who remain. Some churches close. Others merge. And in an increasing number of places, pastors are bringing back an old-fashioned concept: the circuit preacher.

"The circuit rider in a lot of ways was lost," Jason Felici said. "This is, in some way, the model of the future."

The Hartford Institute for Religion Research found in a survey of more than 4,000 churches that in 2010, 71% of churches had a full-time paid pastor. Five years later, 62% did.

In the United Methodist Church, decisions can come from the top down, with denominational leaders deciding to shutter a church or have churches start sharing a pastor.

"Many laity feel their traditions and cultures are lost when two local churches merge into one," said Bishop Kenneth Carter Jr., the president of the United Methodist Council of Bishops. So bishops are turning more often to a circuit-preacher model. "The practice of a pastor serving more than one church dates back more than two hundred years," Carter said.

In other denominations, it's a local decision. That is the case in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the denomination of all five of the Felicis' churches: Any church or collection of churches can hire a pastor as long as the members can raise at least the set base salary.

At the Felicis' farthest church, Mount Hope in Upper Tract, some Sundays just eight people show up. "I just don't want to be here when it ends," Stanna Smith said about her diminishing congregation.

Through clergy networks on social media, the Felicis hear from pastors across the country who are new to circuit preaching. They seek advice about how to maintain relationships with parishioners despite the long distances and about how to offer robust ministries when manpower is limited.

The pastors and the congregants all know full well that these five churches will not last as they are. But no one is ready to talk about change yet.

"We all think about what it would be like if there weren't enough people to have a congregation here," Jess Felici said as she drove toward their very smallest church, Mount Hope. "We put it off. Because it's just painful to think about."