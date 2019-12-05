– Glimpsed from a kayak on West Neck Creek, this swampy piece of land behind growing subdivisions does not look like the stuff of existential debate.

But this is where Virginia Beach, squeezed between the clamor for new housing and the relentlessness of flooding worsened by climate change, decided to draw its line in the mud.

The city last year became one of a small but growing number of communities willing to say no to developers — despite their political and economic clout — when it rejected a proposal to build a few dozen houses on this soggy parcel of 50 acres, arguing that those homes would be unsafe. The developers sued, accusing officials of making their project a scapegoat as voters clamored for action after flooding.

In May, a judge ruled that Virginia Beach was within its rights to stop the development. The city's experience could become a harbinger for others nationwide. "It's a confrontation with reality," Mayor Bobby Dyer said. "Not everybody's going to be happy."

As the Trump administration reverses efforts to fight global warming, local officials around the country are forced to grapple with more intense flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters. That pressure is colliding with development, which provides jobs, homes and taxes but which also can increase the future risk of disaster as construction spreads into flood plains or forests that are prone to calamity.

The outcome of that battle will shape Americans' vulnerability to climate change for generations — and so far, development seems to be prevailing. In many coastal states, houses are going up at the fastest rate in the most flood-prone areas. The number of new houses in what experts call the wildland-urban interface, where the wildfire threat tends to be greatest, increased 41% between 1990 and 2010.

But as the financial and emotional costs of disasters increase, so does the evidence of a shifting mind-set.

On Tuesday, the Pew Charitable Trusts, a research and advocacy group, released a report describing how a few cities and states have successfully reduced flooding vulnerability. Their actions are "a recipe for success" for others, said Laura Lightbody, director of Pew's flood-prepared communities initiative.

The examples include Norfolk, Va., which last year imposed new rules on developers, including a requirement that every new home be elevated. Some homebuilders resisted, saying the rules would be too costly, said Andria McClellan, a city councilor. "There was definitely some pushback. Change is difficult."

Pew also highlighted Vermont. After Tropical Storm Irene damaged or destroyed 2,400 roads, 300 bridges and 800 homes in 2011, the state looked for ways to encourage towns to protect against flooding. A main tool was the state's Emergency Relief and Assistance Fund, which rewards communities that cut their climate risk by picking up more of the tab for the work. To get the most funding, communities had to take more difficult steps like coming up with a plan for limiting development along flood- and erosion-prone riverbanks.

It is a high bar, and only about a third of the state's communities have met it, said Lauren Oates, the state's hazard mitigation officer. That is partly because they fear the loss of future tax revenue.

But there are exceptions. In Northfield, where many houses were destroyed during Irene, officials bought out some 18 houses and built a park that serves as an absorbent buffer when the Dog River overflows.

"There were people who were not happy," said Michele Braun, a former zoning administrator, since it meant the loss of about $2.7 million in property value for tax revenue. She recalled telling them, "The buyout didn't destroy $3 million worth of real estate. It was the flood. "