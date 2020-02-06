In the early days of the new coronavirus, the Chinese public's frustrations over the how the communist government was handling the problem were left largely uncensored online, and news outlets reported rigorously on the outbreak.

Those days may now be over. There is a new crackdown on the media and on the internet, and it signals an effort to control the narrative about a crisis that has become a once-in-a-generation challenge for leaders in Beijing.

Nearly 500 people in China have died from the virus, health officials said Wednesday, and thousands more are being infected every day, fueling fears that the virus's spread is not being adequately controlled.

In the early days of the crisis, online vitriol was directed largely at the local authorities, said King-wa Fu, an associate professor at the Journalism and Media Studies Center at the University of Hong Kong.

But now, he said, more of the anger is being aimed at higher-level leadership — and there seems to be more of it overall. So the Chinese government has shifted its strategy for information control.

State-run news media and more commercially minded outlets have lately been told to focus on positive stories about virus relief efforts, according to three people at Chinese news organizations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal directives.

And internet platforms have removed several articles that suggest shortcomings in the Chinese government's response or are otherwise negative about the outbreak. Local officials have also cracked down on what they call online "rumors" about the virus.

More American evacuees arrived home and were quarantined.

Hundreds of Americans who had been in Wuhan as the outbreak worsened arrived in California on Wednesday on two evacuation flights arranged by the U.S. government.

It was a second wave of American evacuations; an earlier flight arrived last week. The passengers were expected to spend days in quarantine on military bases under a strict and highly unusual protocol federal officials have put in place to slow the spread of the outbreak.

The evacuees were expected to be accommodated at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., and at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The State Department said that it would stage one or two more evacuation flights from Wuhan on Thursday, but that it had no additional flights planned after that time.

Case in Wisconsin

Officials in Wisconsin confirmed that state's first case of coronavirus on Wednesday, and the 12th in the United States. The patient, an adult who had recently returned from China, was said to be doing well and was being isolated at home and did not require hospitalization.

After returning to the United States, the patient sought treatment in the emergency department of a hospital in Madison. Hospital workers who came into contact with the patient were being monitored for potential symptoms.

Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health, said the hospital cannot confirm if the patient is associated with the university, which has a separate on-campus student health center. The only information released on the patient is that they're an adult who recently returned to the area after traveling to Beijing for the Chinese New Year.

UW Health is now in the process of contact tracing to see who the patient was in contact with. From there, those people identified would be screened through the same process as the patient with coronavirus. That includes inquiring about travel history, specifically if they've been to mainland China, and if they're experiencing respiratory symptoms. If the answers to both questions are yes, then patients are taken to an isolation room to prevent transmission.

"We would rather have not had any cases anywhere. But I think in terms of the risk to the public, it is exceedingly low," she said. "I think for Wisconsin residents there really isn't any meaningful increase in risk from a single confirmed case."

Still, Safdar said this is a novel virus with a lot of unknowns.

"It's still evolving and there's certainly thousands of cases in China so I can understand the concern," she said.

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.