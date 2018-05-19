Jim Burton was lifting a box in his garage last August when he felt a jolt in his back.

“It dropped me to my knees instantly,” he said. He thought he’d slipped a disk. His friend, an emergency medical technician, urged him to go to the hospital.

At the emergency room, Burton, a 37-year-old resident of Lexington, Ky., was found to have a back sprain, with no signs of other serious injury, and was sent home.

He soon got another surprise. His health insurer, Anthem, refused to pay medical bills totaling $1,722, saying his care in the emergency room had not been needed “right away to avoid a serious risk to health.”

To rein in emergency medicine costs, Anthem is reviving an old, contentious tactic: pushing back on patients who visit the emergency room for ailments deemed minor.

Anthem denied thousands of claims last year under its “avoidable ER program,” according to a sample of emergency room bills analyzed by the American College of Emergency Physicians. The program, which Anthem has been rolling out in a handful of states in recent years, reviews claims based on the final diagnosis of patients.

Emergency room physicians say that last year, the company did not routinely request medical records for denied patients, and therefore could not review the symptoms that brought them to the emergency room. Anthem says it is now reviewing such records before issuing denials.

The company says the policy goal is to reduce use of the emergency department, one of the most expensive places to receive medical care. Anthem recommends that patients with sprains and upper respiratory infections instead consider a visit to a primary care doctor or an urgent care center.

“The costs of treating nonemergency ailments in the ER has an impact on the cost of health care for consumers, employers and the health care system as a whole,” Jill Becher, a company spokeswoman, said in an e-mail.

But doctors and consumer advocates argue that the policy forces patients to diagnose their own illness, and may discourage people with serious problems from seeking care. Patients, doctors and hospitals have been pushing back in the form of opinion pieces, political lobbying and even humorous videos ridiculing the idea that people can be their own doctors. Members of Congress have written to Anthem expressing displeasure, and state lawmakers have drafted bills to bar the practice.

The criticism seems to have had an effect: For now, Anthem appears to be denying fewer claims — though it also expanded its policy to several more states.

In 2016, Sandra Rivera of Jackson, Mo., had a series of small strokes during an operation to repair her aorta. Last year, she woke up in the middle of the night with chest pain and heart palpitations, and drove herself to the emergency room.

It wasn’t a heart attack, it turned out. Anthem sent her a letter, saying the visit would be covered, but if she went back again with a similar complaint, it wouldn’t pay the bill.

“I’m a heart patient, and it’s not like I was having a stomachache,” said Rivera, 48. Still, the letter worked. Worried about another bill, she said that she had a few more episodes of chest pain in the following months that she didn’t have checked out at the emergency room. “That’s pretty scary,” she said.