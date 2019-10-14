– U.S. commandos were working alongside Kurdish forces at an outpost in eastern Syria last year when they were attacked by columns of Syrian government tanks and hundreds of troops, including Russian mercenaries. In the next hours, the Americans threw the Pentagon's arsenal at them, including B-52 strategic bombers. The attack was stopped.

That operation, in the middle of the U.S.-led campaign against ISIS, showed the extent to which the U.S. military was willing to protect the Syrian Kurds, its main ally on the ground.

But now, with the White House revoking protection for these Kurdish fighters, some of the Special Forces officers who battled alongside the Kurds say they feel deep remorse at orders to abandon their allies.

"They trusted us, and we broke that trust," one Army officer who has worked alongside the Kurds in northern Syria said last week in a telephone interview. "It's a stain on the American conscience."

"I'm ashamed," said another officer who had also served in northern Syria. Both officers spoke on the condition of anonymity.

And the response from the Kurds themselves was just as stark. "The worst thing in military logic and comrades in the trench is betrayal," said Shervan Darwish, an official allied with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The next flurry of orders from Washington, some fear, could pull U.S. troops out of Syria altogether. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that roughly 1,000 U.S. troops in northeastern Syria would conduct a "deliberate withdrawal," at least farther south — and possibly out of the country entirely in the coming days and weeks.

The defense secretary's statement came after comments Friday pushing back on complaints that the U.S. was betraying allies in Syria — "We have not abandoned the Kurds" — even as he acknowledged that his Turkish counterpart had ignored his plea to stop the offensive.

Army Special Forces soldiers — mostly members of the 3rd Special Forces Group — moved last week to consolidate their positions in the confines of their outposts miles from the Syrian border, a quiet withdrawal that all but confirmed the U.S. capitulation to the Turkish military's offensive to clear Kurdish-held areas of ­northern Syria.

But as the Americans pulled back, the Kurds moved north to try to reinforce their comrades fighting the offensive. The U.S. soldiers could only watch from their sandbag-lined walls. Orders from Washington were simple: Hands off. Let the Kurds fight for themselves.

The orders contradicted the U.S. military's strategy in Syria over the past four years, especially when it came to the Kurdish fighters, known as the YPG, who were integral to routing ISIS from northeastern Syria. The Kurds had fought in Manbij, Raqqa and deep into the Euphrates River Valley, hunting the last ISIS fighters in the group's now defunct physical caliphate.