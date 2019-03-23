– More than 18,000 activists will converge in Washington on Sunday for the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, as Democrats wrestle with the left's rising criticism of Israel and as President Donald Trump seeks to divide his political rivals while bolstering ­Israel's embattled leader.

In some respects, the three-day AIPAC conference will look much as it has in years past. U.S. and Israeli luminaries will speak, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Netanyahu's main challenger in Israel's election next month, Benny Gantz. It will wrap up Tuesday with a "lobbying day," when thousands of activists will flock to Capitol Hill to press AIPAC's legislative agenda.

But this year's confab is playing out in a changed and charged Washington political environment. Trump and his fellow Republicans have spent weeks lobbing accusations of anti-Semitism at Democrats, although the party remains the home of the vast majority of American Jews. And Democrats are under mounting pressure from their left flank to distance themselves from AIPAC, which aligns itself closely with Netanyahu's far-right policies.

A string of Democratic presidential candidates — Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, as well as Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro, among others — are skipping the conference. A group of freshmen House Democrats — Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — has emerged as forthright critics of Israel and the U.S. policy tilt toward the Israeli government.

Those trends are in contrast to Trump's embrace of Netanyahu, who will meet the president for talks at the White House on Monday and at a dinner Tuesday. "I don't know what happened to them, but they are totally anti-Israel," Trump said Friday of the Democrats. "Frankly, I think they're anti-Jewish."

The swirl around this year's conference represents "two new realities," said Aaron David Miller, an expert on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C.

The first is the deepening generational divide in the Democratic Party, which will be reflected in protests by progressive Jews outside the conference while older Democrats like Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer address delegates inside. Trump might call Democrats "anti-Jewish," but Jewish Democrats hold the gavels of some of the most powerful committees in the House — Judiciary, Appropriations, Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, Budget and Ethics — as well as the post of Senate Democratic leader. But a younger generation of Democrats is clashing with that old guard.

The second is the divide in Israeli politics. "These conferences are supposed to be cohesive unity builders," Miller said. But, he added, "rarely has Israeli politics been more divided, and AIPAC is going to mirror those divisions."

Republicans will almost certainly use the conference to portray their party as the home for Israel's supporters. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to talk about legislative efforts to support Israel and to oppose anti-Semitism. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will tell conferees that "AIPAC should not be boycotted. AIPAC should be celebrated," said his spokesman, Matt Sparks.

For Democrats — who for decades have relied on the Jewish vote — the task will be trickier. They must reiterate their support for the Jewish state without alienating progressives, including millennials and many young Jews who are increasingly willing to accuse Israel of human rights abuses.

"It will be interesting to see if Democratic leaders who are going to be speaking at AIPAC are going to be speaking about Israeli policy as well, where they see differences with them," said Yousef Munayyer, executive director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights. "The applause lines that are going to go over well with AIPAC are not going to go over well with the rest of the Democratic Party. That tension will really be on display here."