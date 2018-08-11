NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fans and artists are asking the live music industry to make cultural changes to address sexual harassment and groping in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Festivals are responding by training festival staff and volunteers on how to respond to harassment, adding booths or signs with information on where to report sexual violence and having clearly posted anti-harassment policies.

Some artists have called out harassers directly from the stage, brought training and information with them on tour, or provided fans a place to report harassment directly to the band.

But anti-violence advocates say festivals and venues have to do more than provide lip-service to make these public spaces safe for fans.

Even though the longstanding issue is getting more attention, there's little statistical data on how often it happens.