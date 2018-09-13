Awake and Sing!
Opens Friday: Playwright Clifford Odets has been enjoying a mini-revival, with five of his dramas staged on Broadway in the past 15 years. But we haven't seen much of his Depression-era work in these parts since Gremlin's dazzling "Rocket to the Moon" in 2014. Kate Guentzel and Miriam Schwartz join Artistry veterans Ryan London Levin and Paul Rutledge in this tragicomedy about an extended family crammed into an apartment, where they have more problems than room. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, $15-$46, 952-563-8575, artistrymn. org.)
CHRIS HEWITT
