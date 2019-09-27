NEW YORK — Perpetually crowded Times Square has a new statue for pedestrians to navigate — but it's unlike any other.
Artist Kehinde Wiley unveiled his biggest work ever Friday, a massive bronze statue of a young African American in urban streetwear sitting astride a galloping horse.
Called "Rumors of War," it flips the script on traditional statutes commemorating white generals. Wiley described his bold work as a call to arms for inclusivity.
"Rumors of War" will display in Times Square until December before finding a permanent home at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.
