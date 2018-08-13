YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio art museum has announced a new exhibition of paintings by rocker John Mellencamp, known for his expressionistic oil portraits and other works.
"John Mellencamp: Expressionist" opens Sept. 20 at the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown and runs through Nov. 18. It will include portraits and mixed-media pieces.
The show is Mellencamp's second show with the Butler after his 2013-14 exhibition at the museum's Trumbull Branch in suburban Howland.
Mellencamp is known for rock classics including "Small Town," ''Jack and Diane" and "Pink Houses."
The Butler Institute has a reputation for exhibiting artwork by famous actors and musicians, with recent displays by Bob Dylan, Peter Falk, Tony Bennett, Jessica Lange, Ronnie Wood and Kim Novak.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.