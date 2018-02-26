THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police say arsonists have destroyed a car with diplomatic plates belonging to the Albanian consulate in the northern city of Thessaloniki.
The attack occurred early Monday, police said. Unknown arsonists poured petrol over the parked vehicle, which was not near the consulate, and set it on fire, causing severe damage.
There was no claim of responsibility.
It was not clear whether the car was targeted because of its link with the mission from Greece's neighbor, Albania — which would link the attack with nationalists — or because it had diplomatic plates, which would make it a target for extreme leftists.
