Avast, me hearties! Pull up a barrel and I’ll spin ye a tale of freebooters, sea-soaked adventure and more blarney than ye can swing a saber at! Aye, I be talking pirate comics, ye scurvy sea dogs!

There are many, no doubt, who will be surprised to find out that there ever were pirate comics. But “Treasure Island,” the novel that is credited with creating the popular notion of the buccaneer, came out in the early 1880s. That was close enough to the arrival of new, 20th century mass media like movies and comic books for the popularity of the pirate to carry over.

In fact, the same year Errol Flynn swashed buckles in “Captain Blood” (1935), DC Comics was serializing “Dewey and the Pirates” in “New Fun Comics.” Dewey was joined the next year by reprints of the popular comic strip “Terry and the Pirates” in Dell’s aptly named “Popular Comics,” and from then on hardly a year went by without the odd privateer rearing his scurvy head somewhere in comics.

Pirates have never been as popular as other genres, of course. But you did see some serious efforts now and then, like EC’s gorgeously rendered “Piracy” title (1954-55). The entire series was inspired by Howard Pyle’s famous pirate paintings — as are virtually all pirate projects. Meanwhile, here’s an interesting buccaneer bit: In Alan Moore’s legendary “Watchmen,” the author reasoned that superheroes wouldn’t be the dominant concept in comic books in his world, since the genre was no longer fantasy. The genre that replaced superheroes in “Watchmen”? That’s right: pirates.

So you have to give the venerable pirate genre its due, for longevity if nothing else. And that brings me to “Pirates,” a new collection of comics assembled by comics archaeologist Craig Yoe (Ho Ho) and Ed Catto.

This book is a gem, all right. “ ’Tis on the morrow their trial’ll be held aboard th’ brig ship,” says Captain Hawk on the first page, from a story originally in 1947 “Jumbo Comics.” “ ’Twill be my pleasure to testify ag’in th’ barnacles!”

I have no idea what that means! Except that, of course, I have no option but to read the story. And all the rest of these rum-besotted tales, too, by some of the most famous artists to work in comics.

But why pirates?

“I’ve always loved pirates stories,” said Catto, “in prose, movies and especially comics. But it really clicked for me when I moderated the pirates panel at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. I was, quite frankly, astounded at how large (and boisterous) the crowd was. There was an intense interest in real pirates as well as fictional pirates!”

Yoe chimed in as well: “Pirates are discriminated against just because they are all about pillaging and plundering 24/7,” he said. “Sure, superheroes stand for truth and justice, and those aren’t bad things, but we wanted to give the bad boy pirates of comics their due, too. Besides, pirates have cooler costumes than the wear-your-underpants-outside-your-tights ‘super’ crowd!”

That was so hard to argue with, I didn’t try. Instead, I asked what the pair’s criteria was for the stories they selected.

“We tried to provide a broad sampling of pirate stories, and to be sure to showcase our favorite artists,” Catto said. “So many top artists have dabbled in the genre, including Frank Frazetta, Will Eisner, Wally Wood, Reed Crandall, Graham Ingels, Carl Burgos.”

I wondered if pirate comics were a thing of the past, or if, hopefully, they were just moribund, ready to rise from Davy Jones’ locker and strike without warning on the stands.

“There was always a truism amongst comic publishers ‘that pirate comics don’t sell’,” Catto said. “But then you see this interest bubbling up.”

Obviously, it’s in my best interest to mention that “Pirates” ($12.99, Clover Press) is available now.